Gary Bettman speaks out on Ottawa Senators' sale and extent of celebrity involvement

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman recently made an appearance on the Bob McCown Podcast, where he discussed various topics related to the league. One of the issues that garnered a lot of attention was Bettman's comments about the sale of the Ottawa Senators franchise.

Bettman expressed his excitement about the opportunity, both for the league and the city of Ottawa. He noted that the Senators have had their ups and downs over the years but, he believes, that the team is on the right track now.

"I think if people want to express an interest, I'm good with that, saying, 'Yeah, I want to be involved, the nuts and bolts of what's going on, who's bidding what', I don't think that helps the process. And a lot of it, I believe, is, you know, part of the negotiation, where maybe one group or another is trying to get a leg up, or discourage the bidding, who knows. But, you know, until something's done, the less publicity the better."

The sale of the Senators has been a hot topic in the NHL for some time now. The potential deal has been complicated by a number of factors, including the team's performance on the ice and some off-ice controversies.

Still, a number of high-profile celebrities have been interested, like Ryan Reynolds and Snoop Dogg.

"I think it can be a plus for the franchise going forward. But the bids are going to have to stand on their own merit."

Gary Bettman exudes optimism about effect of sale of Senators on NHL

Ottawa Senators v Carolina Hurricanes

Gary Bettman seemed confident that the sale will go through and that it will be a positive development for the league and for Ottawa. He noted that the Senators have a loyal fan base and a rich history, and he believes that the team has a bright future ahead of it.

It's great to see and as important as anything else, it should tell the fans in Ottawa, that this franchise is going to have a very bright future right there in Ottawa. But the fact is, the nation's capital is generating a tremendous amount of interest for prospective NHL owner and I think that's good for everybody who has any interest in that franchise."

Overall, Bettman's comments about the sale of the Senators franchise are a sign of optimism and excitement for the future of the NHL.

While there are still some challenges to be overcome, the potential change of ownership of the Senators could be a major boost for the league and Ottawa. Fans of the team and the league will be watching closely to see how things develop in the coming months.

Poll : 0 votes