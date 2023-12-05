"Gasilevskiy" - NHL fans left trolling Andrei Vasilevskiy for seemingly farting out loud during post-match interview

Recently, a lighthearted incident involving Andrei Vasilevskiy, the formidable Russian goaltender for the Tampa Bay Lightning, caught the attention of hockey enthusiasts and sparked a humorous online exchange among NHL fans.

The incident unfolded when popular hockey podcast "Spittin' Chiclets" shared a video on its X account featuring Vasilevskiy during a post-match interview.

"Nothing funnier than a solid fart," the post's caption read.

NHL fans, known for their quick wit and penchant for turning everyday occurrences into memorable moments, wasted no time reacting to the video. One fan cleverly coined the term:

"Gasilevskiy."

Another fan, perhaps tapping into a bit of national pride, quipped:

"Now that's Russian gas."

The creativity of NHL fans didn't stop there, as a third chimed in with the catchy nickname:

"Smelly Vas Gas."

Andrei Vasilevskiy shuts out Stars as Lightning bounce back with 4-0 victory

Andrei Vasilevskiy earned his first shutout of the season by stopping 25 shots, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night, breaking a four-game losing streak. Nikita Kucherov, the NHL points leader, contributed with a goal and an assist, while Anthony Cirelli scored twice, and Luke Glendening also found the net for the Lightning.

This win came after a challenging 8-1 loss to Dallas on Saturday, where Vasilevskiy was replaced after allowing six goals on 25 shots in two periods.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made a remarkable save late in the second period, expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance:

"I thought tonight the whole team played great. Great result because of that."

Lightning coach Jon Cooper commended Vasilevskiy.

"Looks like he's back," Cooper said, referring to his strong performance following his return from back surgery.

Kucherov extended his point streak to 10 games by scoring in the first period and assisting on Cirelli's goal later in the game. Kucherov's 10-game assist streak tied a team record held by Martin St. Louis and Brad Richards. With 42 points in 25 games, Kucherov is proving to be a key player for the Lightning.

In the third period, Glendening and Cirelli secured the victory for Tampa Bay.

The game also marked a milestone for Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman, who became the third Lightning player and the 383rd NHL player overall to reach 1,000 games. The team wore special jerseys to honor Hedman's achievement during the pregame warmup. Reflecting on the milestone, Hedman said:

"It's super special. Something a guy from a small town in Sweden never thought was possible."