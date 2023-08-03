"Gave himself a promotion": Pens fans troll Kyle Dubas after being promoted to GM position

The recent announcement by the Pittsburgh Penguins about promoting Kyle Dubas to the position of General Manager in their hockey operations department stirred a range of reactions from NHL fans on Twitter.

After being fired as the Toronto Maple Leafs GM, Dubas found himself in a new role as the President of Hockey Operations in the Penguin's front office.

The Penguins took to twitter to announce a series of promotions.

The tweet reads:

"The Penguins are proud to announce a handful of promotions in our hockey operations department. Congratulations to Kyle Dubas, Andy Saucier, Erik Heasley, Amanda Kessel, and Trevor Daley."

Pittsburgh Penguins @penguins The Penguins are proud to announce a handful of promotions in our hockey operations department.



Congratulations to Kyle Dubas, Andy Saucier, Erik Heasley, Amanda Kessel, and Trevor Daley.

However, not all fans were completely thrilled with Dubas' appointment. One fan on Twitter questioned the promotion, asking:

"Why does it seem like Kyle gave himself a promotion?"

John Akey (he/him) @jpakey99 @penguins Why does it seem like Kyle gave himself a promotion?

On the contrary, some fans embraced the news with enthusiasm. Another tweet celebrated Dubas' new role, stating:

"Kyle Dubas is now officially the President and GM, bang bang!"

pensburghnews @pensburghnews @penguins Kyle dubas is now officially the president and gm bang bang!

One Twitter user expressed their thoughts, suggesting:

"So basically we're not hiring a GM."

Kate @K_pat66 @penguins So basically we’re not hiring a GM

Pointoverpressure @hockeynpolitics @penguins Did Dubie just promote himself?

Anthony W @awashek3 @penguins I don't really think it's a promotion if you're giving it to yourself as your own boss

Kyle Dubas' journey from his dismissal as the Maple Leafs' General Manager to his current position as the Penguins' GM brought both praise and skepticism from fans.

Kyle Dubas is now the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager

Kyle Dubas, the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has taken significant steps to strengthen and shape the team's management structure. In the recent announcement of promotions within the hockey operations department, Dubas has shown his commitment to building a dedicated and capable team.

With an eye on continuity and optimization, Dubas decided to formally continue in both his roles as President and General Manager.

Dubas said:

"At this time, I feel it is best for continuity that I formally continue in both roles as President and General Manager in the hockey operations department."

Dubas has shown trust in the management team, which he has gotten to know well in the past months.

Dubas added:

"We will continue to reevaluate the GM position alongside all others in future off-seasons, to ensure that we are optimizing all facets of the department. We have a small but extremely dedicated management team here, and I have come to know each of them quite well over the last couple of months."

Dubas' approach to player personnel and development has been integral to the Penguins' ongoing success.