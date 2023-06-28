"Generational player" - Pat McAfee hails Connor Bedard, hypes up top prospect ahead of NHL Draft

Renowned sports personality Pat McAfee has showered high praise on Connor Bedard ahead of the NHL draft, leaving sports enthusiasts buzzing with excitement.

Bedard's name has been circulating in hockey circles as the next big thing. McAfee's comments, in a recent interview, have only fueled the anticipation surrounding the NHL draft.

"Connor Bedard, this guy's supposed to be the next one," McAfee said. "This is they're talking about generational players, and I know the NHL draft every single year has somebody that obviously most American sports fans have never heard about."

John Buccigross, an NHL anchor for ESPN, also shared his thoughts on Bedard, reinforcing McAfee's enthusiasm. Comparing him to basketball's Steph Curry and emphasizing his exceptional goalscoring abilities, he said:

"He's a little guy, five, 10, 185. He's got quads; he's got delts, strong kid. He's a great shooter. Like Steph Curry's undersized and skinny, but he's a great shooter."

He also shared his thoughts on Bedard and set the bar high, speculating that Bedard's rookie season could surpass 35 and a half goals:

"I think he's gonna get 700 in his career. I think he's gonna walk into the league. I think the over-under would be like 35 1/2 for goals. I think next year as a rookie, I think he's that good. I think we'll come in and score right away."

As the NHL draft approaches, anticipation builds for the arrival of the remarkable young prospect as fans eagerly await Connor Bedard's entry in the league and his impact.

Connor Bedard: The perfect piece for Chicago Blackhawks?

Connor Bedard could be a perfect fit for the Chicago Blackhawks to rebuild around. The 19-year-old sensation is projected as a generational talent, on par with the likes of Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, capable of shaping the future of the franchise.

With the departure of veteran stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, the Blackhawks find themselves in a rebuilding phase. Bedard's arrival would provide the team with the young and skilled player they desperately need to spearhead their resurgence.

Bedard's exceptional skill set, speed and on-ice vision make him an elite prospect who could become a game-changer for the Chicago Blackhawks. Adding him to the lineup would inject much-needed youth and talent into the team, potentially transforming them into contenders.

Hockey enthusiasts can witness the excitement unfold at the 2023 NHL draft, a two-day event taking place on June 28 and 29. Round 1 will be broadcast live on ESPN, SN, and TVAS on June 28 at 7 pm ET, while Rounds 2-7 can be watched on NHLN, SN and TVAS on June 29 starting at 11 am ET.

