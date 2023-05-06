Gerard Gallant and New York Rangers "parting ways" after disappointing first round exit

The New York Rangers announced on Friday that they would be "parting ways" with head coach Gerard Gallant after their disappointing first-round exit from the 2023 NHL playoffs. The team was eliminated in seven games by their bitter rivals, the New Jersey Devils, after taking an early 2-0 series lead.

Gerard Gallant and the New York Rangers announce a mutual "parting of ways" after a disappointing first-round exit to the New Jersey Devils

The New York Rangers' collapse was particularly painful, as they only managed to win one home game out of the next five, ultimately losing the series. This loss came as a shock to many Rangers fans, who had high hopes for their team after they made it to the Eastern Conference final the year before against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The New York Rangers made some significant moves at this year's trade deadline, acquiring both Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane to bolster their offense. However, the team struggled to find the back of the net during the playoffs, with Artemi Panarin, the highest-paid player on the team, failing to score a goal throughout the entire series.

It's unclear what the future holds for the Rangers, but it's clear that they will need to make some significant changes if they hope to be competitive next season. The decision to part ways with Gallant, who was hired in 2022, may just be the beginning of a larger restructuring effort.

Gallant, who has been in the NHL coaching ranks since 1999, was brought in to help the Rangers take the next step in their rebuilding process. However, despite his impressive track record, including leading the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, he was unable to get the most out of his team during the playoffs.

There are a number of factors that contributed to the Rangers' disappointing showing in the playoffs. In addition to Panarin's struggles, the team's defense was also a weak point, with several key players struggling to keep up with the Devils' aggressive forecheck.

Mollie Walker @MollieeWalkerr Sounds like feedback from #NYR exit interviews with players played a role in the club’s decision to part ways with Gerard Gallant Sounds like feedback from #NYR exit interviews with players played a role in the club’s decision to part ways with Gerard Gallant

Gallant, on the other hand, will surely be a hot commodity on the coaching market. Despite his problems with the Rangers, his track record speaks for itself, and he is expected to be pursued by a number of organizations. In the end, his departure from New York could be a blessing in disguise, as he seeks to take on a new task and show his value once more.

Poll : 0 votes