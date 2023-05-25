Germany vs Switzerland: Playoffs How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

The stage is set for an epic showdown as Germany and Switzerland collide in a highly anticipated playoff game at the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

The atmosphere is electric, with fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the clash between these two skilled and determined teams.

Germany vs Switzerland: Match details

The game is scheduled to take place on May 25, 2023, at the Arena Riga in Latvia. Fans in Germany will have the opportunity to witness the action live at 3:20 pm, the same as in Switzerland.

Germany vs Switzerland: Streaming Options

For German fans eagerly awaiting the game, there are multiple options available to catch the action live. Sport1 Germany, a popular sports broadcaster, will be televising the game, allowing viewers to experience the thrill of the matchup from the comfort of their homes.

Apart from television coverage, Eishockey-magazin.de will provide a live stream of the game for online viewing on preferred devices.

Switzerland fans will also have multiple options to catch all the action. SRG SSR_RSI, SRG SSR_RTS, SRG SSR_SRF, and Mysports will broadcast the game live, ensuring you don't miss a moment of the intense competition. Additionally, Blick.ch will offer convenient live streaming options for fans in Switzerland.

Germany vs Switzerland: Game Preview

When analyzing their head-to-head history, last year's encounters saw the teams meeting three times, with Switzerland claiming two victories in friendlies (4-2 for Germany and 6-1 for Switzerland). The official meeting in the World Cup group stage ended in a Swiss triumph after a shootout (4-3). The two teams have displayed a penchant for high-scoring games.

Switzerland enters the playoffs as the top seed, having amassed an impressive 19 points in seven rounds. Their only loss came in overtime against Latvia, but it was inconsequential.

The Swiss have showcased strong offensive prowess and have the best defensive record, boasting a goal difference of +19 (29-10). What makes them dangerous is their balanced scoring throughout the lineup, as no player ranks in the top 20 scorers, indicating that the threat can come from any line.

Germany, meanwhile, overcame a slow start with three consecutive defeats to bounce back and secure fourth place in Group A. With a four-game winning streak, they finished four points ahead of Denmark.

While they may be considered slightly stronger than their opponents, they still face a challenge against the tournament's elite teams. In net time, Germany fell to Sweden, Finland and the United States with a combined score of 5-8.

With both teams hungry for a victory, this playoff matchup promises to be a closely contested battle. Switzerland's offensive depth and defensive solidity will be tested by Germany's determination to continue their winning streak. As the puck drops, fans can expect an intense clash full of skill, speed and the quest for advancement in the tournament.

