"Get Bedard help": Chicago Blackhawks' 5-1 loss to Detroit Red Wings has fans demanding aid for No. 1 pick

Fans on social media urged assistance for Connor Bedard following the Chicago Blackhawks' humiliating 5-1 away defeat to the Detroit Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

The Red Wings treated the home crowd with a stunning performance. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks, who are in a rebuild reset, found themselves scouring for goals, as only Lukas Reichel put the puck back into the net.

With their 14th loss of the season, the Blackhawks remain at the bottom of the West's Central Division after 21 games. Here's what fans said for Bedard on X, formerly called Twitter, following the Chicago Blackhawks' loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

One tweeted:

"Get Bedard help"

Connor Bedard is leading the scoring charts for the Hawks with 18 points (10 goals and eight assists).

Detroit Red Wings down Chicago Blackhawks with a convincing win at home

On Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings (12-7-1) hosted the Chicago Blackhawks (7-14-0) at the Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings thwarted the Hawks with a commanding 5-1 home victory.

In the first period, at the 2:29 mark, J.T. Compher's wrist shot goal, coming off Andrew Copp and Jake Walman's assists, put the home team 1-0 up.

A minute later, Lukas Reichel converted an assist from Connor Bedard for a snapshot shot goal to put the Blackhawks on the board and tie the game. Notably, this would be the only goal Chicago would manage during the contest.

At the 8:42 mark, Robby Fabbri scored a beautiful goal after skating the puck from the other end into the back of Chicago's net to restore the home team's lead as they led 2-1 heading into the second period.

Coming into the second period, at the 5:09 mark, Ben Chairot's snapshot goal off Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond's assists put the Red Wings in a two-goal advantage (3-1). Just over 40 seconds later, a tip-in goal from Compher came from David Perron and Raymond's assists made it 4-1 for the Red Wings.

In the final period, Fabri scored his second goal of the night, which sealed a convincing win at home for Detroit.

Compher and Fabri scored two goals apiece, while Raymond and Jake Walman notched up two assists apiece for the Red Wings. Goaltender Alex Lyon made 34 saves and posted a.971 SV% for the winning team.

Meanwhile, Bedard, Kevin Korchinski and Reichel garnered a point for the Chicago Blackhawks. Between the pipes, Petr Mrazek conceded all five goals and made 24 saves with a.828 SV%.

The Blackhawks will be up against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. The puck drops at 3 p.m. ET.