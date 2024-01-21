"Get Craig Berube here now": Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-4 defeat to Vancouver Canucks has fans continue rallying for Sheldon Keefe's firing

At Rogers Arena on Saturday, a hugh-scoring game ended with the Toronto Maple Leafs losing 6-4 to the Vancouver Canucks. This result spawned a wave of upset fans calling for Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe to be fired.
Conor Garland emerged as a thorn in the Maple Leafs' side, netting two crucial goals and contributing an assist to secure the Canucks' victory. Nils Hoglander also played a pivotal role, notching two goals to extend Vancouver's impressive eight-game point streak.
Despite William Nylander's two-goal effort and Mitchell Marner's goal and assist, the Toronto Maple Leafs failed to quell the Canucks' offensive onslaught.
The pivotal moment arrived in the game's third chunk. J.T. Miller, alongside Elias Pettersson, grabbed chances during power plays. They cracked a tie game, leading with a 4-4 score, and clinched a victory for Vancouver. Another loss piled onto the Maple Leafs' current troubles, marking their fifth defeat in their recent six games.
As the disappointment lingers for Toronto Maple Leafs, fans are intensifying their calls for a change at the coaching helm. Sheldon Keefe, who has faced mounting criticism for the team's inconsistent performance, is now under even greater scrutiny.
"Get Craig Berube here now" - a fan posted
Fans call for a big change that might revive the Toronto Maple Leafs' title hopes. The loss to the Canucks has ramped up criticism towards him, making Keefe's situation seem more tense.
Canucks Triumph in Goal-Filled Showdown, Defeating Toronto Maple Leafs
Nils Hoglander was a key player from the start. He put the Canucks on the scoreboard with an early 1-0 lead at 3:06 in the first period. He skillfully got hold of a rebound, beating Mark Giordano in the process. Hoglander didn't stop, he kept the pressure on. At 6:00, he gave the Canucks a 2-0 edge. He nailed it with a tidy wrist shot from the left circle.
Conor Garland extended the lead to 3-0 at 12:58, capitalizing on a rebound after Teddy Blueger's deflection drew Toronto's goalie, Martin Jones, out of position. The Maple Leafs mounted a comeback in the second period, with William Nylander narrowing the gap to 3-1 at 4:53.
Despite Toronto tying the game at 3-3, courtesy of Nylander and Jake McCabe, Garland's second goal at 19:00 in the second period helped regain the lead for the Canucks.
The seesaw battle continued into the third period, with J.T. Miller's power-play goal and Elias Pettersson's tap-in securing the 6-4 final. Quinn Hughes played a crucial playmaking role, tallying three assists, while Thatcher Demko made 44 saves for Vancouver.
The win extends the Canucks' point streak to eight games.