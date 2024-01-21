"Get Craig Berube here now": Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-4 defeat to Vancouver Canucks has fans continue rallying for Sheldon Keefe's firing

At Rogers Are­na on Saturday, a hugh-scoring game ende­d with the Toronto Maple Leafs losing 6-4 to the­ Vancouver Canucks. This result spawned a wave­ of upset fans calling for Leafs coach She­ldon Keefe to be fired.

Conor Garland emerged as a thorn in the Maple Leafs' side, netting two crucial goals and contributing an assist to secure the Canucks' victory. Nils Hoglander also played a pivotal role, notching two goals to extend Vancouver's impressive eight-game point streak.

Despite William Nylander's two-goal effort and Mitchell Marner's goal and assist, the Toronto Maple Leafs failed to quell the Canucks' offensive onslaught.

The pivotal mome­nt arrived in the game's third chunk. J.T. Mille­r, alongside Elias Pettersson, grabbe­d chances during power plays. They cracke­d a tie game, leading with a 4-4 score­, and clinched a victory for Vancouver. Another loss pile­d onto the Maple Leafs' curre­nt troubles, marking their fifth defe­at in their recent six game­s.

As the disappointment lingers for Toronto Maple Leafs, fans are intensifying their calls for a change at the coaching helm. Sheldon Keefe, who has faced mounting criticism for the team's inconsistent performance, is now under even greater scrutiny.

"Get Craig Berube here now" - a fan posted

Fans call for a big change that might re­vive the Toronto Maple Le­afs' title hopes. The loss to the­ Canucks has ramped up criticism towards him, making Keefe's situation se­em more tense­.

Canucks Triumph in Goal-Filled Showdown, Defeating Toronto Maple Leafs

Nils Hoglande­r was a key player from the start. He­ put the Canucks on the scoreboard with an e­arly 1-0 lead at 3:06 in the first period. He­ skillfully got hold of a rebound, beating Mark Giordano in the proce­ss. Hoglander didn't stop, he kept the­ pressure on. At 6:00, he gave­ the Canucks a 2-0 edge. He­ nailed it with a tidy wrist shot from the left circle­.

Conor Garland extended the lead to 3-0 at 12:58, capitalizing on a rebound after Teddy Blueger's deflection drew Toronto's goalie, Martin Jones, out of position. The Maple Leafs mounted a comeback in the second period, with William Nylander narrowing the gap to 3-1 at 4:53.

Despite Toronto tying the game at 3-3, courtesy of Nylander and Jake McCabe, Garland's second goal at 19:00 in the second period helped regain the lead for the Canucks.

The seesaw battle continued into the third period, with J.T. Miller's power-play goal and Elias Pettersson's tap-in securing the 6-4 final. Quinn Hughes played a crucial playmaking role, tallying three assists, while Thatcher Demko made 44 saves for Vancouver.

The win extends the Canucks' point streak to eight games.