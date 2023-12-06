"Get a life dirtbag" - Paul Bissonnette goes after fan slamming him and his crew over Connor Bedard-Corey Perry coverage

Recently, Paul Bissonnette, the Spittin' Chiclets podcast host, found himself at the forefront of an online confrontation due to his comments on Connor Bedard's situation.

It's widely known that in the fast-paced world of social media and online chatter, rumors and speculations can easily spiral out of control. Connor Bedard, the talented center for the Chicago Blackhawks, became the subject of unfounded rumors linking one of his family members to Corey Perry.

The rumors quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting a strong reaction from Bissonnette. The official Spittin' Chiclets Twitter account shared a link on Twitter to the latest podcast episode. In the recent episode, Bissonnette talked about various things, including the Bedard and Perry situation.

Paul praised Connor Bedard for his impressive handling of the off-ice rumors, emphasizing the undue pressure and media circus he had already faced as a young player.

While Bissonnette's comments were met with approval from many who appreciated his defense of the Blackhawks' No. 1 draft pick, not everyone shared the sentiment. Some NHL fans took issue with the criticism, suggesting that the controversy was merely part of the traditional humor associated with Spittin' Chiclets.

One fan, in particular, accused the show of being intolerant of free speech, claiming that the Bedard situation was fair game for the podcast's style of humor. He said:

"Y’all just HATING on free speech in this episode eh? The Bedard stuff is old time Chiclets humor and you’re hating on your fans for laughing? Corporate turncoats. Or maybe you’re trying to change your image so teams start letting you interview active players again?"

Bissonnette, never one to back down, responded by dismissing the accusation and urging the fan to "get a life." Biz said:

"Get a life dirtbag. I’m all for free speech. I think you’re a f**king moron. Now call me back whatever you want as long as you f**k off."

Paul Bissonnette on Connor Bedard's situation

Bissonnette, not one to shy away from expressing his opinions, delivered a passionate statement condemning those responsible for spreading the baseless speculation involving Connor Bedard. In no uncertain terms, he expressed his disappointment with individuals on social media, using strong language to underscore his point.

In his statement, Bissonnette called out those who engaged in the online rumors:

"I was very let down with all these idiots on Twitter. If you're going on there, slinging it like that, you're not a hockey fan in my opinion."

He highlighted the invasion of Bedard's personal life and the unnecessary pressure added to the young NHL player's shoulders.