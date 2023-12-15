"Get rid of Ilya Samsonov": Maple Leafs almost came back from 5-0 but fans criticize goaltender for letting in six goals against Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets secured a 6-5 overtime victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs after another average goaltending performance by Ilya Samsonov. The game unfolded as a rollercoaster of emotions, with the Maple Leafs orchestrating an impressive comeback after finding themselves trailing 5-0 at the end of the second period.

While the Leafs labeled the loss as "hard-fought" in a tweet, fans took to social media to express their mixed feelings, with some targeting goaltender Samsonov for letting in six goals.

The Maple Leafs' Twitter account acknowledged the effort put forth by the team in a post-game tweet, emphasizing the hard-fought nature of the game.

However, not all responses were positive, and goaltender Ilya Samsonov bore the brunt of criticism from a section of disgruntled fans. One fan vented their frustration, saying:

"Get rid of Ilya Samsonov - all that work for another beach ball. Also, nice uncalled pick and roll."

Another fan introduced an element of what-ifs into the conversation:

"Would've been crazy if Matthews got the hatty."

On a more optimistic note, one fan expressed unwavering faith in the team, despite the initial 5-0 deficit:

"5 goals in one period to force overtime. I’ll always have faith in that."

Several fans questioned Ilya Samsonov's performance in the game.

Ilya Samsonov under the microscope following Maple Leafs' 6-5 loss to Blue Jackets

William Nylander kickstarted the comeback with a wrist shot goal, and Mitchell Marner followed suit with a tip-in, narrowing the gap to 5-2. Jake McCabe's slapshot goal and Auston Matthews's back-to-back wrist shot further fueled the Blue Jackets' resurgence. Matthews' second goal added to the excitement, leveling the score at 5-5 by the end of the third period.

Overtime brought the decisive moment, as Kent Johnson secured the hat-trick with a snapshot, sealing the 6-5 victory for the Blue Jackets. The dramatic turnaround showcased the resilience and determination of the Toronto Maple Leaf team, leaving fans in awe of the unpredictable nature of hockey.

The Leafs, despite their outstanding performance in the third period, were left to fate as the Blue Jackets clinched the victory as Kent's snapshot found Ilya Samsonov's net. Initially, it seemed like a comfortable lead for the Jackets but Maple Leaf's performance was noteworthy showcasing the electrifying nature of the NHL.