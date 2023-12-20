"Get Travis Hamonic off this team": Fans irate at Senators defenseman's "worst play in franchise history" as Sens squander 3-0 lead in loss to Coyotes

Ottawa Senators fans were furious with defenseman Travis Hamonic's defensive blunder, which cost the Sens a 4-3 away loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

After a dominant first period, the Ottawa Senators blew a three-goal lead. The Coyotes, on the other hand, turned in an outstanding team performance, rallying from a three-goal deficit to win 4-3.

During the third period, Sens defenseman Travis Hamonic's attempt to block the Cyotes' Michael Kesselring's shot failed, as the puck bounced off his skates into the back of his own net for the Coyotes' winner.

Expand Tweet

Fans were furious with Travis Hamonic's defensive blunder as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their thoughts, with many demanding the defenseman be gone. One tweeted:

"Get Travis Hamonic off this team"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Notably, this was also the first game for Jaques Martin as the Senators coach following the firing of D.J. Smith.

The Sens are now on a five-game skid and languishing at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with 22 points after 27 games. The Senators face the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Travis Hamonic's failed attempt leads Arizona to a dramatic win over Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators faced the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Tuesday. The Sens got off to a great start but bottled a three-goal lead to suffer a 4-3 defeat to Arizona.

Angus Crookshank's tip-in goal off Artem Zub and Jake Sanderson's assists gave the visitors an early lead. At the 13:06 mark, Josh Norris' slap shot goal off Sanderson and Tim Stutzle made it 2-0 for the Sens.

One minute later, Dominik Kublaik, while skating across the top of the crease, pushed the Sens' lead to 3-0 with a tip-in goal. The Sens took a commanding three-goal lead but failed to stop the Coyotes from scoring goals in the remaining periods.

At the 14:10 mark of the second period, Jake McBain cut the Sens' lead to 3-1. In the final period, the Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit for a comprehensive 4-3 win at home. J.J. Moser, Clayton Keller, and Michael Kesseiring all scored in the third period for the Coyotes' win.

McBain had a two-point contribution for Arizona in the matchup, while Connor Ingram conceded three goals and posted a .500 SV%. For the Sens, Snderson had two points, with Joonas Korpisalo making 34 saves with a .895 SV%.