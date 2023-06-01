Auston Matthews, the undeniable superstar center of the Toronto Maple Leafs, stands at the center of attention as the team prepares for a crucial phase in his career. With the arrival of Brad Treliving as the incoming general manager, contract extension talks have taken the spotlight, signifying a pivotal moment for Matthews and the Maple Leafs organization.

Auston Matthews, currently in the final season of his five-year, $58 million contract, holds immense value for the team. Despite being on the job for less than 24 hours, he had already made contact with Matthews.

Treliving said:

"I communicated with Auston via text, I know [his agent] Judd [Moldaver], there's a great personal relationship [there]. We're not going to get into any public discourse about contracts."

Treliving, recognizing Matthews' status as one of the world's elite talents, emphasized that he is not just a good player, but a vital pillar of the franchise. While refraining from public contract discussions, Treliving acknowledged the significance of ongoing negotiations and the organization's awareness of Matthews' value.

"But obviously, we know where these contracts are at. Auston is one of the elite players in the world. We're not talking about [just] a good player. Getting to Auston is a priority," said Treliving.

Establishing a strong connection between Treliving and Matthews is a priority for the organization.

Treliving planning to go to Arizona to meet Auston Matthews

Treliving's immediate plan is to visit Auston Matthews in his home state of Arizona. He eagerly anticipates the opportunity to meet Matthews, convey the vision of the Maple Leafs, and foster mutual understanding. He said:

"It's getting down [to Arizona] and me getting a chance to meet him and more importantly, Auston getting a chance to meet me, And [for him to] know what we're about and just talk a little bit. That's priority number one. We're prepared to get after it. I'm excited to get a chance to meet with him and thrilled to work with him."

Matthews' on-ice prowess speaks for itself. With four consecutive seasons of 40-plus goals under his belt and a remarkable 60-goal campaign that earned him the Hart Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player, he has firmly established himself as an elite player. In the recent playoffs, Matthews contributed five goals and 11 points as the Leafs reached the second round, marking their most successful postseason run since 2004.

However, the playoff journey ended with disappointment as the Leafs fell in five games to the Florida Panthers. With Brad Treliving leading the way, the team is committed to securing Auston Matthews' contract.

