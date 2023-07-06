"Getting rid of William Nylander": Paul Bissonnette's suggestion to address Toronto Maple Leafs main problems

William Nylander, a talented Canadian-born Swedish right winger, has been the subject of discussion among hockey enthusiasts.

Paul Bissonnette, former NHL player and current co-host of the popular hockey podcast "Spittin' Chiclets" recently shared his thoughts on how the Toronto Maple Leafs should address their main areas of concern. He suggested that the Maple Leafs could potentially resolve some of their issues by trading Nylander.

Bissonnette remarked on the podcast:

"The hall that you can get and the areas that you can address that you're having problems with. With Toronto, I think that you can figure it out by getting rid of Nylander."

He further emphasized the potential return, the Maple Leafs could receive by comparing the situation to Pierre-Luc Dubois' trade.

"You just saw what Dubois ended up getting the hall for," said Bissonnette. "Could you imagine what William Nylander coming in at 7,000,000 for this season For some desperate teams looking for a cup, what they'd be willing to part ways with?"

Bissonnette's suggestion revolves around the idea that trading Nylander could address some of the Maple Leafs' areas of concern by bringing in valuable assets in return. While Nylander is a skilled player with a current salary of $7,000,000, Bissonnette speculates that for teams in search of a championship, the price they would be willing to pay for Nylander's services might be substantial.

A look at William Nylander's NHL career and stats

William Nylander, born on May 1, 1996, in Calgary, is a Swedish-Canadian ice hockey player. He honed his skills playing for Sodertalje and Rogle in Sweden before being drafted eighth overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Draft. Nylander showcased his potential in the AHL and impressed at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

In the 2015-16 season, Nylander excelled with 18 goals and 45 points in the AHL, while also making a notable impact with the Maple Leafs. He officially joined the NHL in the 2016-17 season, scoring 61 points in each of the following two seasons.

During the 2018-19 season, William Nylander faced a contract dispute and missed the first two months before signing with the Maple Leafs. He contributed 27 points in 54 games that season but bounced back in 2019-20, achieving career-highs with 31 goals and 59 points in 68 games.

The 2022-23 season witnessed Nylander posting 40 goals and 87 points.

It's worth mentioning that Nylander's younger brother, Alexander Nylander, also plays in the NHL. Alexander was drafted eighth overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft and later traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019.

