"Getting serious": Toronto Maple Leafs roster for preseason clash against Montreal Canadiens has fans excited

As the NHL preseason continues, Toronto Maple Leafs fans are eagerly anticipating their team's clash against the Montreal Canadiens. With the roster finalized for this exhibition game, excitement is building for what promises to be an action-packed matchup.

The preseason roster is a mix of established stars like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and John Tavares, along with newcomers like Ilya Samsonov, who joined the team in the offseason. The Maple Leafs have also added grit to their lineup with the likes of Ryan Reaves, who is known for his physical play.

Expand Tweet

Fans are particularly excited to see how the team's young prospects, such as Matthew Knies and Mikko Kokkonen, will perform in this preseason game. It's a chance for these rising stars to make their mark and potentially earn a spot on the regular-season roster.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The preseason clash against the Montreal Canadiens is not just an opportunity for the Toronto Maple Leafs to fine-tune their gameplay but also a chance for fans to get a glimpse of what the upcoming season holds. With a talented and diverse roster, Toronto is poised for an exciting season ahead, and this preseason game is the first step in that journey.

Complete Lineup of Toronto Maple Leafs:

Forwards:

Tyler Bertuzzi Max Domi Noah Gregor David Kampf Sam Lafferty Mitch Marner Auston Matthews William Nylander Matthew Knies Ryan Reaves Nicholas Robertson John Tavares

Defencemen:

Simon Benoit TJ Brodie Mikko Kokkonen Timothy Liljegren Jake McCabe Morgan Rielly

Goaltenders:

Keith Petruzzelli Ilya Samsonov

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Montreal Canadiens are gearing up for their penultimate preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

In their last meeting, the Habs fell short with a 3-1 loss. Kaiden Guhle provided the lone goal for Montreal, with assists from Johnathan Kovacevic and Alex Newhook. The Canadiens are now hitting the road for their first preseason away game, seeking redemption against their Original Six rivals.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, on the other hand, have found their groove with three consecutive wins after initially stumbling against the Ottawa Senators. With momentum on their side, the Leafs aim to extend their winning streak to four games in front of their home crowd.

The Canadiens have made several roster moves, shaping their lineup for the upcoming season. Despite these changes, they are focused on a strong showing against the Leafs.

As the puck drops at 7 p.m. ET, hockey fans can catch all the action on Sportsnet and RDS on television, or tune in to TSN 690 and 98.5 FM on the radio. The rivalry between these two storied franchises is sure to make for an exciting preseason matchup.

Complete Lineup of Montreal Canadiens:

Forwards:

Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Josh Anderson Rafaël Harvey-Pinard Kirby Dach Martin Slafkovsky Tanner Pearson Sean Monahan Brendan Gallagher Joshua Heineman Jake Evans Jesse Ylonen

Defensemen:

Mattias Norlinder David Savard Daniel Xhekaj John Kovacevic Cale Harris Logan Mailloux

Goalies:

Jake Allen Cayden Primeau