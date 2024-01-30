Claude Giroux emerged as the hero on a thrilling Monday night at Canadian Tire Centre, delivering a sensational overtime game-winning goal that propelled the Ottawa Senators to a remarkable 4-3 comeback victory against the Nashville Predators.

Giroux's decisive moment came as he executed a perfect give-and-go with Tim Stutzle, culminating in a powerful one-timer into the top left corner of the net. The play not only showcased the veteran's skill but also epitomized the Senators' resilience, who refused to back down despite a challenging start.

The Ottawa squad, holding a 19-25-2 record, bounced back from a five-game slump with a noteworthy 5-2-2 roll. Stutzle and Brady Tkachuk made major moves, both netting a goal and assisting each other. Drake Batherson also stepped up, securing another goal for the Senators.

X, formerly Twitter, erupted in a frenzy of excitement and jubilation as Senators fans poured their hearts out in celebration of Claude Giroux's overtime heroics. The social media platform became a virtual cheering section:

Joonas Korpisalo was key in the win, stopping 18 puck drives following Mads Sogaard, who had a rough start, giving up three goals from 11 attempts.

For the Predators, Philip Tomasino, Michael McCarron and Yakov Trenin did score, but couldn't fend off the stubborn Senators. Ottawa's ardent fans rejoiced about the turnaround and the arrival of Claude Giroux as a promising player.

Claude Giroux's heroics seal sensational 4-3 comeback victory

The Predators got off to a fast start, up 3-0 in the first period. It kicked off at 8:26 with Michael McCarron scoring due to a lucky bounce off the stanchion from Roman Josi's dump-in. Then came 16:30. Here, Philip Tomasino skated around defenseman Thomas Chabot, adding another goal over goalie Mads Sogaard's glove. It was all going the Predators' way, with Yakov Trenin increasing the lead to 3-0, he tipped a shooting point from Dante Fabbro at exactly 19:00.

The Senators turned things around in the second period. At 5:21, Drake Batherson got the ball rolling, outmaneuvering Juuse Saros to score, making it 3-1. Then, at 9:20, Tim Stutzle illustrated his offensive skills using a wrist shot to beat Saros and take it to 3-2. Completing the revival at 17:10 was Brady Tkachuk. His quick thinking at the face-off and a high blocker shot evened the score at 3-3.

The stage was set for extra time and excitement. At 3:36, Claude Giroux scored from a one-timer off a give-and-go with Tim Stutzle. This clinched a surprising turnabout, delighting Ottawa supporters. After the first part, the Senators outshot the Predators, 28-18.