"Glad it'll come to an end" - Fans react over how Shohei Ohtani-Blue Jays deal could spell the end of Rogers' NHL rights

The potential acquisition of Shohei Ohtani by the Toronto Blue Jays has surprised the sports media industry. It has raised questions about the future of Rogers' NHL broadcasting rights. As fans react to the possibility of a Blue Jays-exclusive network, speculation ran rife about the implications for League coverage in Canada.

NHL on Sportsnet, the comprehensive coverage of the NHL by Canadian media giant Rogers Communications, has been a staple for hockey enthusiasts countrywide.

Ohtani's ascent to becoming the biggest name in MLB has captured the attention of fans. The possibility of him joining the Toronto Blue Jays, owned by Rogers, has led to speculation that the company may prioritize baseball over hockey. This has ignited discussions about the potential consequences for League coverage in Canada.

One tweet from the Toronto Sun, authored by Steve Simmons, fueled speculation. The tweet suggested that the Ohtani deal might be contingent on Rogers dropping League broadcasting rights. This would lead to a scenario where Sportsnet transforms into an exclusive platform for Blue Jays content.

NHL fans swiftly reacted to the news, expressing their opinions on social media.

One fan voiced relief, stating,

"Glad the Rogers NHL rights will come to an end. The team there besides Bieksa is terrible. TSN is much better."

Another fan questioned the viability of Rogers' channels during the winter months without NHL content, saying,

"So Rogers will close their channels during the winter months? They don't have basketball or football or even soccer. They can't pay the bills with grand slam curling."

A third fan proposed a different solution, suggesting,

"Let CBC and TSN split it up."

As fans eagerly await further developments, the potential end of Rogers' League broadcasting rights could mark a significant turning point in Canadian sports television. Whether or not the Ohtani-Blue Jays deal materializes, the discussions ignited by these rumors are running wild.

