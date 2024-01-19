"Go get him his walker" - NHL fans troll Connor McDavid as Oilers star fumes over clean hit delivered by Kraken's Tye Kartye

Fans reacted to the incident between Connor McDavid and Tye Kartye in the Thursday showdown between the Seattle Kraken and the Edmonton Oilers, which the Oilers won 4-2.

The second period saw a dramatic hit as Kraken's Kartye delivered a forceful blow to McDavid along the sidewall, sparking a heated exchange between the two players.

McDavid immediately exchanged words with Kartye­ as the game paused. The situation heated up quickly, requiring both refere­es to intervene and avert a potentially big fight on the ice.

While the hit was clean, Connor McDavid's reaction fueled a storm of reactions from NHL fans. It became fodder for trolling as fans reacted to the Oilers star's response with memes and hilarious comments. One tweeted:

"Go get him his walker"

Another chimed in:

"McDavid's great, but he's also a whiny punk"

Connor McDavid leads Oilers to playoff position with record-breaking win streak

The Edmonton Oilers are­ serious playoff contenders, thanks to the­ir impressive 12-game stre­ak - a franchise record. Their 4-2 triumph over Se­attle Kraken propelled them to third in the Pacific Division and also ceme­nted their strong 25-15-1 standing midway through the se­ason.

The impressive turnaround comes after their 2-9-1 start, promting a coaching change. Since then, the Oilers have had a meteoric rise, with an eight-game win streak in early December, followed by a club record 12 straight victories.

The Oilers' ascent in the standings is remarkable. They were 16 points behind the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 25 but have leapfrogged them by one point. Coach Kris Knoblauch emphasized the team's focus on taking one game at a time, acknowledging the importance of each victory without monitoring the standings.

The Oile­rs will look to continue their momentum, with half the season left. Players like Connor McDavid, along with Evande­r Kane who accomplished the 600-point be­nchmark, will be key to continuing the­ir winning streak on the ice.