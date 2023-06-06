GoBolts trends on Twitter during Game 2 & Tampa Bay Lightning fans send reminder - "We're about to show Panthers how it's done, next season"

The Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Despite not making it to the finals, the Bolts were trending on Twitter during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights.
After the Florida Panthers were humiliated 7-2 by the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning began to trend on Twitter. Many Bolts fans took to the platform to share their opinions, reminding the Panthers of their success and how to play in the finals. One fan claimed:
"Lightning about to show the Panthers how it’s done, next season"
In the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Bolts could not overcome the Toronto Maple Maple Leafs and suffered elimination in the first round after losing in six games. The Bolts have made it to the playoffs 30 times in their franchise history since joining the league back in 1993.
Out of 30 times, the Lightning have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals five times and have won the coveted trophy thrice.
In their past three seasons, the Bolts have been successful in hoisting the Cup for consecutive two times (2020 and 2021). In the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, they were on the verge of a 3-peat, but the Colorado Avalanche beat them in six games.
The Tampa Bay Lightning were favorites to make a deep playoff run after finishing third behind the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins in the Atlantic Division. However, the Bolts got eliminated by the Leafs, which surprised and shocked many fans.
After being eliminated in the first round, the Bolts fans should expect some changes to be made in the off-season before the onset of the new campaign in October.
Changes to be expected from the Tampa Bay Lightning during the off-season
Ever since the Lightning won back-to-back Stanley Cups, fans have gotten used to key players leaving free agency, and this summer should be no different.
Last season, the Lightning lost Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh, among others while the year prior, they lost to Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, and Yanni Gourde. This summer, Killorn will likely have to sign elsewhere as the Tampa Bay Lightning are up against the cap. Read the full story here.