"God was on your side for that one" - NHL fans react to Jakub Lauko's photo recovering from scary on-ice incident

In a Tuesday night matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins forward Jakub Lauko experienced a heart-stopping incident that left fans and players deeply concerned. The 23-year-old Czech player suffered a severe facial injury after being cut by a skate, forcing him out of the game and raising serious questions about his well-being.

Following the frightening on-ice incident, Lauko took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to share a photo of his face. In the picture, his left eye was notably bruised and had turned black, bearing the marks of a traumatic encounter. With a mix of relief and humor, Lauko captioned the photo, stating,

"Modeling career defo in jeopardy. But let's just say I was very, very lucky."

NHL fans, relieved that Lauko escaped more serious harm, responded to his post with messages of support and lightheartedness.

One fan expressed,

"Glad you’re okay, man. God was on your side for that one."

Another, with a touch of parental concern, humorously remarked,

"Dude, stop giving your mother gray hair. You're not my kid, and you gave me gray hair!"

Yet another fan suggested,

"Listen, you could totally rock an eye patch and make this work."

More on the incident involving Jakub Lauko

The incident unfolded in the third period during a fierce puck battle near the Blackhawks bench. As Jakub Lauko tumbled to the ice amid the scrum, Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson, under pressure from Bruins rookie John Beecher, lost his balance.

This caused his left skate to lift off the ice, leading to an unfortunate collision with Lauko's face. Lauko was swiftly escorted off the ice with a bloody face and was immediately taken to the Bruins' locker room, with a towel covering his injury. The sight was undoubtedly distressing for all those present, and fans held their breath, dreading the worst.

However, subsequent reports provided a glimmer of relief. Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic confirmed that Lauko did not sustain an eye injury, alleviating what could have been a disastrous situation.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has also reassured that Lauko is "in good condition" and "will recover." While Lauko's status remains day-to-day, these updates brought a much-needed sense of optimism to the Bruins and their supporters.