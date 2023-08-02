"Going to age so poorly" - NHL fans left debating over Troy Terry's new $49,000,000 contract extension with Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks and forward Troy Terry have reached a agreement on a seven-year, $49 million extension.

The contract has a $7 million average yearly value. It is a very good contract for someone who is going to be one of the backbones of the franchise for a long time.

He is very beloved by Anaheim due to his performances. His last two seasons have been great for the Ducks.

Hence, the reactions to his contract renewal were overwhelmingly positive.

But some were peeved about the agreed terms. There were some who thought the $7 million AAV was excessive and that the Ducks have basically overpaid for Terry.

Adam @TOSportsAdam @FriedgeHNIC This is the worst contract in the NHL LMAO

Kim Jong Bettman @KimJongBettman @FriedgeHNIC I am throwing up right now. These contracts are getting out of hand

Ben Dover @GoRiders_ @FriedgeHNIC Going to age so poorly

Ducks faithful, though, are very happy about the renewal and the terms. Troy Terry is a very important player for them and hence, this was good news for them.

Carter MacDonald @Allstar397 twitter.com/FriedgeHNIC/st… Good deal for both the player and team. Player isn't quite worth around 8 mil at the moment but still a decent cap hit that is team friendly for the rebuilding Ducks. #spm230

Apples & Ginos Fantasy Hockey @ApplesGinos Absolute steal for one of the most underrated players in the league. Nylander contract but 5 years later. Ducks will be able to add a lot of talent around this guy. twitter.com/friedgehnic/st…

Troy Terry staying with the Ducks is generally being considered a net positive for the team.

It will be interesting to see how this contract turns out for the team.

Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks were supposed to go arbitration initially

On Wednesday, Troy Terry and the Ducks were initially supposed to attend arbitration, but they agreed to a deal before anything happened.

The first player to go through arbitration this off-season was forward Philipp Kurashev of the Chicago Blackhawks, who was awarded a two-year, $4.5 million deal last month.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' Ilya Samsonov had his hearing the next day, and an arbitrator gave him a one-year, $3.55 million deal.

After his hearing on Sunday, Boston Bruins goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman signed a one-year, $3.475 million deal on Tuesday.

Troy Terry had 15 goals in his first three seasons before having a career-high 37 goals with the Ducks a year ago.

The 25-year-old scored 23 goals and had 61 points in 70 games for the Ducks last season.

The Ducks selected the 6-foot winger in the 148th round of the 2015 NHL Draft, and in 274 career games, he has scored 75 goals and accumulated 176 points.

Terry had two shots on goal in just 12 minutes and 30 seconds of ice time during his first season with the Anaheim Ducks. His performance kept getting better and he managed to earn a position in the All-Star Game and an outstanding 11-game point run.

Terry significantly contributed to Team USA's gold medal victories in 2015 and 2017 on the global stage.