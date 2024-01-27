"Going much of the same for him" - Wayne Simmonds voices his concern over Maple Leafs' handling of Ryan Reaves

In a recent interview with Canadian Press writer Joshua Clipperton, former Toronto Maple Leafs player Wayne Simmonds expressed his concerns about the team's handling of Ryan Reaves. Simmonds, who played for the Maple Leafs during the 2021–2023 seasons, shared his thoughts on the matter, shedding light on the challenges faced by players in a similar role.

"A little bit of a tough time at the beginning of the season, but I don't think he got too many opportunities to actually be able to do what he can do. That's just me knowing how it happened for me. Feel like it's going much of the same for him," Simmonds said.

Simmonds, drawing from his own experiences, suggested that Reaves may not have been given ample chances to showcase his abilities on the ice.

Wayne Simmonds played in the NHL for teams including the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, Nashville Predators, New Jersey Devils, Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs. He signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract with the Maple Leafs in 2021.

More from Wayne Simmonds's interview after retirement

Wayne Simmonds also addressed his playing future during the discussion, stating:

"I haven't officially announced my retirement, but I'm done. I had a great career. It was the best time I've ever had in my life. Right now, it's family time."

Reflecting on his time with the Maple Leafs, Simmonds acknowledged the mixed experience, saying:

"Nice to be able to play at home. From the playing aspect, it wasn't what I hoped ... I'm still grateful to the organization for allowing me to put on the Maple Leaf. That's an iconic jersey. It's something that I'll never forget."

Ryan Reaves might return soon, amid uncertain future

There are indications that Ryan Reaves, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury, might return to the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Saturday's game against the Winnipeg Jets, according to The Athletic.

Reaves' likely inclusion is driven by Calle Jarnkrok's injury during practice, which necessitates the robust winger's presence. Reaves, who hasn't played since December 14, faces uncertainty in his career, with the Leafs appearing hesitant to use him despite being fit for weeks.

The 37-year-old has two years remaining on his $1.35 million annual contract.