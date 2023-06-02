Golden Knights to get 'free lap dances for life' by Las Vegas strip club if they win Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights are in the Stanley Cup Finals, vying for their first-ever Cup. They have now received some extra motivation from a Las Vegas strip club to win the trophy.

According to FOX5 Vegas, Larry Flynt's Hustler Cub in Las Vegas has offered the Golden Knights players "platinum VIP membership access and free lap dances for life" if they defeat the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals.

"The success of the Vegas Golden Knights has played an integral role in boosting our community’s morale,” said Brittany Rose, General Manager of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas. “As the first professional sports team to debut in Las Vegas, we decided to show our support by extending free lap dances for life in efforts to help motivate and lead the [team] to victory."

The Hustler Club is located a few minutes away from the Knights' home ice in T-Mobile Arena. The club will also offer a "Park, Party, and Play promotion" during the championship round in Game 7.

While some players will hope to take the Cup home to celebrate with their families and friends, it would not be surprising to see some of the Knights players enjoying a lap dance at the club. Only time will tell whether the Vegas Golden Knights can overcome the Florida Panthers in the finals.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals takes place on Saturday, June 3, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fans can expect the series to be back-and-forth, making it an intriguing and intense watch.

The journey of the Vegas Golden Knights to the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

It has been an outstanding run for the Vegas Golden Knights, who, in their sixth season, have reached the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time.

They finished the regular season with 111 points, clinching the Western Conference's Pacific Division title. In the playoffs, the Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Western Conference.

The Knights then faced the Edmonton Oilers, whom they defeated in six games to advance to the Conference finals.

Coming into the WCF, they completely dominated the Dallas Stars, putting them on the verge of getting swept in the first three games. They eliminated the Stars in six games to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals.

