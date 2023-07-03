The Tampa Bay Lightning recently made a trade with the Minnesota Wild, acquiring a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in exchange for forwards Pat Maroon and Max Cajkovic. This trade has sparked various reactions from passionate NHL fans, who took to Twitter to express their thoughts and emotions.

Tampa Bay Lightning @TBLightning



tbl.co/trade7-2 We have acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forwards Pat Maroon and Max Cajkovic. We have acquired a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forwards Pat Maroon and Max Cajkovic.tbl.co/trade7-2

One fan couldn't hide their disbelief and disappointment, exclaiming,

"Noooooooo, I don't want to believe this, nope nope nope."

Another fan's reaction was more intense, expressing their shock and dismay with an emphatic exclamation,

"Holy shit! NOOOOOOOOOOO!?!"

One Twitter user expressed their deep disappointment and sense of loss, stating,

"Gutted about this one. Heart, soul, and grit that gave us that fight and personality that took us from contenders to champions. Will miss the Big Rig."

James Thompson @JT_Spire @TBLightning Gutted about this one. Heart, soul and grit that gave us that fight and personality that took us from contenders to champions. Will miss the Big Rig. @TBLightning Gutted about this one. Heart, soul and grit that gave us that fight and personality that took us from contenders to champions. Will miss the Big Rig.

Yet another fan echoed similar sentiments, saying,

"This one really, really hurts. The big rig was the soul of the toughness the team brought to the ice."

Urban🎳 @A_Urbanator @TBLightning Welp don’t cry because it’s over but smile because it happened @TBLightning Welp don’t cry because it’s over but smile because it happened

Kelly ⚡️ @AKParham @TBLightning I’m going to throw up. How can JBB do this to us?? @TBLightning I’m going to throw up. How can JBB do this to us?? 💔

Raelyn🔮⚡️ @raelynmonaghan @TBLightning This has got to be a joke @TBLightning This has got to be a joke

The reactions from these NHL fans on Twitter illustrate the impact Pat Maroon had on the Tampa Bay Lightning and their fan base.

The Wild have acquired Pat Maroon, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, in a lightning-fast deal

On Sunday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning made a trade, sending Pat Maroon, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, to the Minnesota Wild. This move was motivated by the Lightning's need to clear salary cap space.

As part of the deal, the Lightning also traded Max Cajkovic to the Wild and retained 20% of Maroon's $1 million salary. In return, Tampa Bay received a seventh-round draft pick for the 2024 season.

The trade was prompted by the challenges posed by the salary cap for all 32 general managers, according to Lightning GM Julien BriseBois. However, this move will create enough room for BriseBois to potentially sign a player at the league minimum salary of $775,000, possibly with additional bonuses.

Pat Maroon, who is 35 years old, played as a fourth-liner for the Lightning. Known for his physical presence in front of the net, he maximizes his 6-foot-3, 234-pound frame. In the previous season, Maroon scored five goals and recorded 14 points.

While he has never been a high-scoring player or received significant ice time, Maroon has often found himself in the right place at the right time throughout his career. He contributed to the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup victory in 2019 and was part of the Lightning's Cup runs in the following two seasons.

Poll : 0 votes