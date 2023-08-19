"Good, get him out": Sharks fans irate after Logan Couture's statement about his future with San Jos

San Jose Sharks captain Logan Couture recently opened up about his future aspirations in an episode of the San Jose Hockey Now podcast, hosted by Sheng Peng and Keegan McNally. Couture's candid words ignited fans on Twitter, each expressing their unique take on his sentiments.

In the podcast, Couture expressed,

"I would love to finish my career in San Jose, but I also want to play meaningful hockey games."

Expand Tweet

This stipulation adds a layer of complexity to the equation, prompting fans to delve into the possibilities and implications of his future endeavors.

As the news circulated, Twitter became a platform for fans to voice their reactions.

One fan's succinct response was,

"Good, get him out,"

Expand Tweet

Another fan, taking a slightly humorous approach, said:

"I'm sure Grier can help him play meaningful games because he won't be here for a while."

Expand Tweet

The sentiment of one fan encapsulates the heart of the matter. He expressed,

"We’d love to have Logan Couture finish out as a captain with San Jose, but we’d also like a captain that has a meaningful impact towards winning games and improving our team."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Couture's statement about his future aspirations has ignited a thought-provoking discourse among San Jose Sharks fans on Twitter. The range of reactions showcases the multifaceted nature of fandom, where allegiance, expectations, and dreams intertwine.

Whether hopeful for a new chapter or yearning for a rejuvenated team, fans are united by their unwavering passion for their beloved Sharks and the journey that lies ahead.

Logan Couture's possible move and its reasoning

Logan initially expressed his commitment to stay amid Erik Karlsson's trade, but a recent interview revealed uncertainty. The rebuilding Sharks posted a dismal 23-47-12 record last season and a 13-game losing streak.

Couture's desire to turn the team around remains strong, emphasizing the unmatched energy of playoff hockey.

However, he acknowledges the unpredictable future, stating,

"I can't tell you what's going to happen."

"I do want to turn this thing around... The buzz in that rink when there's playoff hockey in that arena, there's no feeling like it."

While he yearns to contribute to a competitive San Jose, concerns arise about the franchise's direction in his remaining four-year contract.

Despite achieving his seventh 25-goal season, Couture, having seen one Stanley Cup Finals trip in 14 years, understands the challenge. The 34-year-old's loyalty and aspirations highlight the intricate balance between devotion and championship hopes.