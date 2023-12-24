"Good goal but still a bust": NHL fans react to Connor Bedard's Michigan goal past Blues' Jordan Binnington

The Chicago Blackhawks are battling out against the St. Louis Blues, and so far, up-and-comer Connor Bedard has been the star of the show. He scored an amazing goal against the Blues' Jordan Binnington that had the crowd going wild. This fantastic "Michigan" goal not only brought the score to a 1-1 tie in the second period at 03:49 but also had spectators jumping out of their seats.

Bedard's display of skill and creativity was nothing short of astonishing. As the clock ticked down, he cradled the puck behind the net, showcasing his puck-handling finesse.

With a swift and unexpected move, Bedard executed a perfect shot using his stick to lift the puck and effortlessly guide it into the goal above the right shoulder of Binnington.

The eruption of cheers from the crowd was a testament to the sheer brilliance of Bedard's goal. Blackhawks supporters celebrated this moment with unbridled enthusiasm, recognizing the young talent's ability to elevate the game to new heights.

As the Chicago Blackhawks continued to dominate, currently leading 4-2 against the St. Louis Blues, Bedard's Michigan goal will undoubtedly be etched in fans' memories as a highlight of the match.

Bedard has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in just 32 games, and his incredible goal against the Blues only adds to his burgeoning reputation as a hockey prodigy.

Nick Foligno applauds Connor Bedard in a recent podcast

In a recent interview on the "CHGO Blackhawks Podcast," alternate captain Nick Foligno heaped praise for Connor Bedard.

"I'm just really enjoying seeing him get more comfortable now," he said.

Acknowledging the media scrutiny faced by Bedard, Foligno said:

"I'm proud of him that he's handled what I've never seen anyone have to go through."

Comparing Connor Bedard to elite players like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, Foligno commended his exceptional qualities, saying:

"He's only trying to make a difference every game, and he has to learn. There's times to do that, and that's part of being young."

Foligno highlighted Connor Bedard's humility, stating:

"He's not like an arrogant kid where he's like, no, I'm perfect. It's like, no, he's got areas where he wants to get better, and he hates losing."

Envisioning a bright future, Foligno added:

"As he gets older in this league and becomes the face of this franchise, that's going to be pretty special."

It seems like Foligno is having a special teammate alongside him and Bedard's skills can only add to what he can do in the coming years.