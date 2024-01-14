"Good hard check" "Dirty play": Josh Manson's no-call hit on Auston Matthews leaves NHL fans divided

Auston Matthews became the center of attention in a game where the Colorado Avalanche made a remarkable comeback, surmounting a three-goal deficit to secure a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. However, a pivotal moment triggering intense debate among NHL fans emerged when Josh Manson delivered a hit on Matthews that went unaddressed by the referees.

The incident occurred as Matthews was in pursuit of the puck from Fredrik Olofsson on the right side of the Avalanche's net. At that moment, Manson delivered a hard hit on Matthews, leaving fans on both sides with varying opinions on the legality and fairness of the play.

NHL fans took to social media to voice their reactions to the hit on Matthews, and the responses were sharply divided. One fan expressed dissatisfaction with the Avalanche announcers, stating,

"Those clown Avalanche announcers said this was a good clean shot to the shoulder… like wow. Textbook crosscheck all day."

Another fan referenced the official NHL Cross-Checking Rule (Rule 59), which defines the action as using the shaft of the stick between the two hands to forcefully check an opponent. The fan criticized both the team's performance and the officiating, saying,

"We played like trash in the 2nd and 3rd, and certainly didn’t put in the effort for a W. But the reffing was inexcusable."

Adding to the controversy, another fan claimed,

"The ref told Keefe that Matthews didn't get cross-checked, he fell by himself into the boards."

Auston Matthews and Leafs lost the game despite a 3-0 lead

The Colorado Avalanche orchestrated a stunning turnaround, erasing a 3-0 deficit to triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs with a 5-3 win. Despite facing early challenges, the Avs showcased resilience, with five distinct goals from top-line contributors compensating for absent depth players.

In the first period, Toronto seized control, taking advantage of defensive lapses and securing a 3-0 lead. The second period witnessed the Avalanche clawing back, capitalizing on a power play after Mark Giordano's penalty.

Mikko Rantanen's goal narrowed the margin to 3-2 by the intermission. In a dynamic third period, Colorado surged, tying the game with a goal from Andrew Cogliano.

The match intensified with an injury to Auston Matthews following a cross-check by Josh Manson. Ultimately, Nathan MacKinnon's stellar performance secured the lead, and Ross Colton sealed the incredible comeback with an empty-net goal. Despite their effort, the Leafs didn't score any goals after their first-period lead.