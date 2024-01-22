"Good luck losing in the finals now" - NHL fans react as Corey Perry signs one-year contract with Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have signed the veteran forward Corey Perry on a one-year contract. The team announced that Perry’s contract is valued at $775K, with potential performance bonuses included. He will be wearing the number 90 jersey for the team.

This news has generated a lot of discussions among NHL fans on social media platforms.

One fan commented:

“Good pick up, personally think Perry is beyond hated. But good luck losing in the finals now.”

Fans are divided in their opinions about Perry’s signing with the Oilers. Here are some reactions:

At 38 years old, Perry’s career has been marked by both high achievements and recent controversies. His contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was terminated in November following a violation of club policies.

Perry has openly admitted to his inappropriate behavior. He also has expressed to get help for his struggles with alcohol addiction and mental health.

Despite this setback, the Oilers recognize the significance of Perry’s extensive experience. The Oilers (26-15-1) are on a 13-game winning streak and Perry’s presence will contribute to their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

NHL analyst’s take on the impact Corey Perry could have on Oilers

During an interview on SportsCenter, Glenn Schiller asked NHL analyst Ryan Rishaug about the impact of adding Corey Perry to the Oilers’ chemistry.

"It would be a mistake to think that because the Oilers have rattled off 13 consecutive wins, that this roster is a finished product. I don't think it is at all. While they're playing great hockey right now, there are still some pretty clear holes."

Rishaug pointed out two factors that Corey Perry brings to the team:

"On the to-do list, in my opinion, heading into this deadline, was to bolster the bottom 6 with a little bit of size. One of the main things they were missing from this lineup was some Stanley Cup pedigree as well."

He also talked about the Oilers’ franchise-record winning streak:

"As far as messing with the streak they got going right now, this roster is far from perfect, and they would have been looking into making these types of additions anyway."