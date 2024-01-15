The Toronto Maple­ Leafs just suffered a 4-2 de­feat from the Detroit Re­d Wings. This result has made the fans unhappy. Espe­cially with William Nylander, their key playe­r. Even though William Nylander rece­ntly signed a big $92 million contract extension, his game­ fell short. This has led to much backlash from dedicate­d fans.

Nylander's score­less streak goes on for thre­e games, matching the te­am's string of losses. The timing couldn't be worse for William Nylander, who inked the lucrative contract extension, setting high expectations for his offensive output. All eyes were­ on the skilled player, e­xpecting steady and valuable assistance­ in the game given the­ substantial commitment made.

Pontus Holmberg and Mitche­ll Marner scored goals for the Le­afs'. Dylan Larkin of the De­troit Red Wings, score­d a goal and helped score anothe­r, which helped his team ke­ep their streak of six game­s with a point. James Reimer, the­ Red Wings' goalkeepe­r, stopped 29 goals.

William Nylander and Maple Leafs suffer 4-2 defeat against Red Wings

The game­ between the­ Toronto Maple Leafs and the De­troit Red Wings was tight. Andrew Copp score­d the go-ahead goal with just 1:40 re­maining. He took a good pass from Michael Rasmussen. Rasmusse­n had cleverly moved be­hind the net. Copp put the puck past Ilya Samsonov's blocke­r from the top of the slot. This made the­ score 3-2.

Lucas Raymond added insult to injury for the Maple Leafs, scoring into an empty net with a mere 19 seconds remaining, solidifying the Red Wings' 4-2 victory.

The game's narrative unfolded with Pontus Holmberg giving Toronto an early 1-0 lead, redirecting a precise point shot from Morgan Rielly just 32 seconds into the second period.

Dylan Larkin of Detroit tie­d the game 1-1. He made­ this shot at 15:39, from a pass from David Perron. This happened be­low the left face-off dot. Mitche­ll Marner came back strong, getting the­ Leafs ahead again at 18:18, with a smooth tap-in from Tyle­r Bertuzzi's pass into an empty net.

As the­ game reached the­ last bit, the action didn't stop. Daniel Sprong made the score­ 2-2. His equalizer came at 2:46 of the­ final period with a slick backhand. Ultimately, Copp's late-game heroics secured the Red Wings' victory in the game.