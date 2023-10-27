"Got shutout by a 37-year-old man": Fans troll Edmonton Oilers after goalless loss to New York Rangers

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a crushing 3-0 shutout defeat to the New York Rangers at home on Thursday, leaving fans in utter disappointment.

It was yet another lackluster performance from the Oilers. Moreover, it was the first time in the season that Edmonton failed to score a goal, and the defeat on the night extended their losing streak to four games.

The Edmonton Oilers' defense and goaltending were once again subpar, as they've been throughout the season. The absence of Connor McDavid was evident on the ice, as the Oilers were unable to slot the puck past Jonathan Quick in the Rangers' net.

With each game, the pressure is mounting on Jay Woodcroft, who finds his team at the second to the last of the Pacific Division with only three points after seven games.

Meanwhile, the Rangers secured their third consecutive win of the season, with Jonathan Quick registering his 59th career shutout win. Here's how fans reacted to the Oilers' shutout loss to the New York Rangers.

One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, tweeted:

"You guys got shut out by a 37-year-old man!!!!!"

Here are some of the best reactions on X:

How did the New York Rangers shut out the Edmonton Oilers?

The Edmonton Oilers hosted the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Thursday. This was the second game in a row the Oilers played without their captain, Connor McDavid.

In the first period, both teams struggled to maneuver the puck back into the net. However, the Rangers dominated, as they had 10 shots on goal compared to the Oilers' five.

Coming into the second period, the Rangers nicely controlled the game and had an upper hand over the Oilers throughout the 20 minutes. The Rangers took control of the powerplay at 3:32, when Adam Fox scored on a slap shot off assists from Vincent Trochek and Artemi Panarin.

Braden Schneider beat Stuart Skinner between the pipes nine minutes later for a snapshot goal assisted by Jimmy Vessey and Fox, giving the Blue Shirts a two-goal lead.

With less than two minutes remaining before the final period, Alexis Lafreniere continued with his strong play, making it 3-0 with a snapshot goal assisted by Panarin and Schneider.

The third period saw urgency from the Edmonton Oilers as they had 11 shots on goal compared to the Rangers' four. However, the Oilers could not captivate them into goals, resulting in the New Rangers' 3-0 shutout victory.

Fox, Panarin, and Braden Schneider all accumulated three points in the contest. Jonathan Quick was brilliant between the pipes and ended the contest with 29 saves and 100% SV% for the Rangers. Meanwhile, Stuart Skinner made 29 saves and posted a .908 SV% for Edmonton.

The Edmonton Oilers will next play against their archrivals in a "Battle of Albert" clash against the Calgary Flames in an NHL Heritage Classic series on Sunday, Oct.29. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.