"Gotta go call your boss": Seattle Kraken winter classic jersey leaves Marshawn Lynch awestruck, not taking no for an answer

Marshawn Lynch had an animated reaction to the release of the Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jersey.

The Kraken, in a clever move, filmed Lynch's response as they presented him with the first jersey produced, creating an entertaining moment for fans and capturing Lynch's unfiltered reaction.

Expand Tweet

In the video, Lynch wasted no time claiming the jersey as his own, confidently asserting that he was taking it home.

With a playful swagger, he challenged anyone to stop him, emphasizing that the unique jersey was meant for him.

"Look, you, you ain't got the shoulders," Lynch quipped, clearly relishing the moment.

As the producers informed Lynch that they unfortunately had to take the jersey back, he playfully protested, questioning who would dare prevent him from keeping the exclusive item.

He pointed out the presence of his number 24 on the Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jersey, cleverly tying it to the year 2024 rather than his football jersey number.

"Who going to be mad at you? Let me know, I gotta go call your boss," Lynch teased, showcasing his trademark sense of humor.

Inspiration for the Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jersey

The Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jersey that prompted such a lively reaction from Lynch is a unique and visually striking piece.

Inspired by the idea of uncovering a long-forgotten footlocker during the excavation for Climate Pledge Arena, the jersey seamlessly blends historic elements with contemporary design concepts.

The color scheme of the Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jersey incorporates the signature Kraken colors of midnight blue, ice blue and red alert, along with vintage cream.

These colors are artfully woven into a barber pole stripe design, reminiscent of the uniforms worn by historic teams in the Pacific Northwest. The crest, featuring the iconic "S" with the word "Kraken" integrated, adds a touch of nostalgia with hand-sewn aesthetics.

Adidas also contributed to the jersey's distinctiveness by creating a new font for player nameplates and numbers, contributing to the overall vintage yet fresh appeal.

The finished product pays homage to the roots of hockey while celebrating the sport's growing tradition in the Pacific Northwest.

As the video captured Lynch's playful banter and enthusiasm for the unique Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jersey, it added an extra layer of excitement for fans anticipating the Kraken's appearance in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1 against the Vegas Golden Knights. Kraken fans will be sure to look forward to seeing them in action