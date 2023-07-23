A recent development involving Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas and Swedish defenseman Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks has left fans speculating. Rumors have been swirling that the Penguins are eyeing Karlsson to bolster their offensive defense, and fans are abuzz with excitement after a peculiar occurrence on Twitter.

It all started when Kyle Dubas' grandma began following Erik Karlsson on the popular social media platform. The revelation was met with an enthusiastic reaction from NHL fans on both Twitter and Reddit.

One fan, caught up in the excitement, tweeted,

The prospect of Erik Karlsson donning the black and gold jersey alongside Kris Letang proved to be a thrilling idea for another fan who exclaimed,

"Just imagine Tanger and Karlsson on the same line, putting up the numbers so Kris can finally win his Norris trophy. How beautiful that would be to see."

The excitement didn't stop there, as another fan shared how Kyle Dubas' family is quite supportive of him,

"On the first day Dubas was introduced, she started liking my Tweets too. I was just tickled. Walter Dubas, Kyle's dad, also has routinely liked my Tweets. I've often had players' families do this on occasion, but the Dubases represent HARD."

This development involving Kyle Dubas' grandma has certainly added fuel to the fire of trade rumors surrounding Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Fans are eagerly awaiting official announcements from the team and are keeping a close eye on any further developments.

As the NHL offseason unfolds, fans can't help but indulge in the excitement of potential roster moves.

Erik Karlsson possesses a distinctive style of play due to his exceptional talent in controlling transitions

In today's NHL, excelling in transitions is crucial due to the high speed and skill level of the game. Erik Karlsson stands out in this aspect, effectively turning defensive plays into offensive opportunities. He leads the league among defensemen in defensive zone carry-outs, loose puck recoveries, and stretch passes, significantly impacting his team's forward momentum.

A remarkable 65% of the Sharks' goals occurred while Karlsson was on the ice during the season. Despite his -26 plus-minus rating, his offensive contributions were vital for the team's success, as they would have fared much worse without him.

Critics argue that Karlsson's defensive weaknesses prevent him from being considered an elite defender. Nevertheless, NHL award voters seem to prioritize his offensive dominance, recognizing that his contributions on an otherwise struggling team outweigh his defensive deficiencies.

