"Great talent wasted in the desert": Fans distraught as Logan Cooley signs ELC with Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes made a significant move by signing Logan Cooley, their 2022 third-overall pick, to a three-year entry-level contract. The news was officially announced by Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong, sparking a wave of reactions from NHL fans on Twitter.

While some fans expressed excitement and anticipation for Cooley's future with the team, others voiced concerns and skepticism about his potential in the desert.

One fan expressed a sense of resignation, stating:

On a more positive note, one fan discussed the jersey number he will wear.

"Logan Cooley will indeed wear No. 92."

Craig Morgan @CraigSMorgan Logan Cooley will indeed wear No. 92.

Signing an entry-level contract is certainly a significant milestone for any young player.

A track record of good performances from Logan Cooley

In the previous season, 19-year-old Pittsburgh native, Cooley, made a significant impact during his freshman year at the University of Minnesota. Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 181 pounds, he emerged as the team's leading scorer, contributing an impressive 22 goals and 38 assists for a total of 60 points in just 39 games. With this performance, he was a finalist for the prestigious Hobey Baker Award.

Cooley's remarkable achievements did not end there; he secured a spot among the top ranks in NCAA scoring, tying for first place in assists and ranking fifth in goals. Demonstrating his consistency and prowess on the ice, Cooley recorded points in 32 out of 39 games, boasting an impressive 19 multi-point games. During his final 17 games, he managed to score points in all but one, amassing 11 goals and 22 assists.

Furthermore, Cooley's talent extended beyond college hockey. He represented the United States at the 2023 World Junior Championship held in Canada. Leading his team to a bronze medal, Cooley showcased his skills by securing the second-most points in the tournament, contributing seven goals and as many assists for a total of 14 points in seven games.

Before his college success, Cooley's potential was evident during the 2021-22 season, where he excelled in both the USHL and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. In the USHL, he recorded 13 goals and 23 assists in 24 games and continued to impress with 27 goals and 48 assists in 51 games with the national team. He also represented the United States at the 2022 World Junior Championship, contributing two goals and four assists in five games.