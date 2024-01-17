"Greatest game in the world run by the most incompetent" - NHL agent fumes at league's broadcasting of marque Connor McDavid - Auston Matthews matchup

A renowned NHL agent, Allan Walsh expressed his frustration on Twitter regarding how the league handled a marque matchup between two outstanding hockey players: Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews.

The match showcased two of Canada’s top teams but was not broadcast nationally. Walsh criticized this decision as indicative of the league’s broader issues with promoting its product.

In his tweet, Walsh stated:

"It’s this specific kind of NHL insanity that infuriates those with a stake in growing the game.”

Walsh also shared his view of the NHL:

The greatest game in the world run by the most incompetent."

The Oiler's 4-2 win against the Maple Leafs showcased a missed opportunity for the league to take advantage of Connor McDavid and Matthews' star status. These two players are not only highly regarded in Canada, but are also prominent figures on the international level.

The NHL has often been viewed as a niche sport when compared to the likes of NFL, NBA and MLB. However, Walsh believes that with players like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews, the league has an opportunity to broaden its appeal and attract a larger audience.

Connor McDavid’s Oilers 4-2 win over Toronto

The Edmonton Oilers achieved a milestone with their 11th victory as they staged a comeback to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ryan McLeod played a key role in this win, contributing with a goal and an assist.

In addition to McLeod’s contribution, Leon Draisaitl, Derek Ryan and Evan Bouchard also managed to find the back of the net. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 25 saves further solidifying his record of 15-2-0.

Despite down by two goals in the second period, Edmonton demonstrated their resilience and showcased the intense playoff-like atmosphere of the game.

Draisaitl acknowledged the skill and defensive strength of Toronto’s team and stated:

“I thought it was a competitive, good hockey game."

Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly found the back of the net for the Maple Leafs. Sheldon Keefe, the coach of Toronto shared his thoughts:

“Once again, you don’t find a way to win a game when you’ve got a lead and that burns here, especially on a night like this, where I thought our guys played a really good hockey game.”