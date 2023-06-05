The Anaheim Ducks' recent announcement of hiring Greg Cronin as their new head coach has sparked a range of reactions among NHL fans. With this move, Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek has chosen a veteran NHL assistant and AHL head coach to take on the role, despite Cronin being a first-time NHL head coach.

Twitter, as always, has become a platform for fans to express their opinions on the matter.

Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks NEWS We have hired Greg Cronin as head coach.

Cronin brings 36 years of prior coaching and player development experience, including 12 years as an NHL assistant coach.



Cronin brings 36 years of prior coaching and player development experience, including 12 years as an NHL assistant coach.

One fan took a sarcastic approach to their reaction, expressing surprise at the Ducks' decision. They remarked:

"Wow, a guy who hasn't been hired and fired 5 times? Didn't even know that was allowed in the NHL. Good work Anaheim."

skryp @Theskrypclub_ @AnaheimDucks @CapFriendly Wow a guy who hasn't been hired and fired 5 times? Didn't even know that was allowed in the NHL good work Anaheim

This tweet suggests that the fan is accustomed to seeing coaches being hired and fired frequently, implying that Cronin's lack of previous NHL head coaching experience might be a positive factor.

Another fan seemed to appreciate the Ducks' choice and disagree with the notion of hiring a recycled or toxic coach. They stated:

"People will say 'WHO?' But that's the point. I didn't want a recycled old coach like Babcock that is clearly toxic. Or Torts. Time for new blood, can't believe CBJ did what they did."

jon @JJ_Breezy88 @AnaheimDucks People will say "WHO?" But that's the point. I didn't want a recycled old coach like Babcock that is clearly toxic. Or Torts. Time for new blood, can't believe CBJ did what they did.

The fan seems excited about the prospect of having a fresh face behind the bench, preferring a coach who hasn't had a controversial or divisive history like Mike Babcock or John Tortorella.

Adding to the mix of reactions, another fan expressed their lack of familiarity with Greg Cronin. They simply asked:

"Sorry, who?"

One fan pointed out Cronin's uncanny resemblance to Hollywood star, Jason Statham.

Doug Heffernan @DougHeffernan07 @AnaheimDucks Team is still gonna suck , Y'all named after a Disney movie where the coach was piping out a kids mom on the team

Ghost @LeoChirichiello @AnaheimDucks Well our franchise is in the tubes might as well trade everything after missing out on Bedard

The Anaheim Ducks' decision to hire Greg Cronin as their new head coach has generated diverse responses from NHL fans.

Greg Cronin appointed as head coach of the Ducks

Greg Cronin is replacing Dallas Eakins. Cronin brings with him a wealth of experience, having spent 12 years as an NHL assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders, along with six years as a collegiate head coach at Northeastern.

Most recently, he has been the head coach of the AHL's Colorado Eagles since 2018. With his extensive background in working with young players, Cronin is seen as the perfect fit to lead the Ducks through their rebuilding phase.

Anaheim's general manager, Pat Verbeek, expressed his confidence in Cronin's ability to develop young talent. He stated that the team needed a coach who could teach the finer points of the game and work closely with talented prospects to help them succeed at the NHL level.

Cronin's track record of nurturing young players and guiding them to success played a significant role in his selection for the position.

