The NHL Player Safety has issued a one-game suspension to Las Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo for his violent slash on Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl in Game 4. However, the decision has come as a surprise to many and has sparked outrage in the NHL community, with many calling it a pathetic decision.

Following the decision, a senior ESPN writer, George Wyshynski took to his Twitter to criticize the NHL for their one-game suspension decision on Alex Pietrangelo and said it should have been for at least 2 games.

"I don't think the NHL Dept. of Player Safety got this one right. Alex Pietrangelo deserved at least 2 games for his slash on Leon Draisaitl. When intent is that clear -- late in the 3rd, in a losing effort -- and the target is the other team's leading scorer? C'mon. (1/3)"

Wyshynski also pointed out that Pietrangelo may argue that the slash was not severe and targeted the padded area, but if Draisaitl had sustained a serious injury, Pietrangelo's series would have been over.

He also tweeted about George Parros, the head of the NHL's Department of Player Safety, and said:

"George Parros made two decisions today: Upholding Darnell Nurse's instigator suspension and only giving Pietrangelo a 1-game ban. They even out for Game 5. State of play seems like the biggest factor here: 2-2 series, 2nd round. Not intent to injure. This was the easy way out."

The incident occurred less than a minute before the final buzzer of Game 4 on Wednesday, after Draisaitl missed an opportunity to put the puck into the empty net. Pietrangelo's rough and dangerous slash could have resulted in a serious injury for Draisaitl.

Alex Pietrangelo joins Darnell Nurse to miss Game 5

The Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights will be without their top defensemen going into Game 5 on Friday. Both players have been crucial for the teams in their respective blue lines during the playoffs.

Darnell Nurse's one-game suspension was followed after his involvement in a fight with Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague during the remaining dying seconds in the game, which was followed by a game misconduct penalty and a one-game suspension. The series is tied at 2-2.

