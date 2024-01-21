Gritty's hilarious antics during fan proposal leave Philadelphia Flyers fans in splits

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty, the 7-foot, googly-eyed mascot, is no stranger to stealing the spotlight. This week at Wells Fargo Center, Gritty once again proved why he's more than just a mascot. He became a central figure in a fan's unforgettable marriage proposal during the Flyers' 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

In a video shared on Gritty's official X (formerly Twitter) account, the scene unfolded in true Philly fashion on Thursday. A devoted Philadelphia Flyers fan, donned in the team's jersey, took a momentous step, dropping to one knee to propose to his girlfriend. The crowd erupted in approval as the Jumbotron lighted up with the words:

"Danielle, will you marry me?"

However, the romantic atmosphere took an unexpected turn as Gritty, with his characteristic whimsy, appeared seemingly out of nowhere. Without hesitation, the orange-furred creature grabbed the hopeful groom by the shoulder and playfully tossed him to the ground. The crowd's laughter intensifies as Gritty unveils a sign that reads, in bold caps:

"MINE'S BIGGER."

As the bewildered girlfriend clasped her hands to her face, unsure of what just transpired, Gritty seized the moment. With a mischievous grin, he scooped up the bride-to-be and carried her away, leaving the audience in stitches.

Colorado Avalanche 7-4 victory over Philadelphia Flyers

The Colorado Avalanche secured a 7-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, with standout performances from Nathan MacKinnon and Logan O'Connor. MacKinnon contributed two goals and three assists, while O'Connor recorded a hat trick.

O'Connor commented on the team's performance and said:

"I don’t necessarily think we were the better team, but we did find a way to win."

Defenseman Cole Makar reached a milestone, achieving his 300th career point, and Mikko Rantanen scored twice. Ross Colton added three assists for the Avalanche. Coach John Tortorella made a goalie change, replacing Carter Hart with Sam Ersson in the third period after Hart conceded five goals.

Tortorella explained his decision and said:

"I felt like we were in the game, Pucks were going in for them, and they're good."

Despite the change, the Philadelphia Flyers rallied, with goals from Tyson Foerster and Cam Atkinson narrowing the gap to 5-4. However, Rantanen's second goal on a power play and O'Connor's empty-netter sealed the victory for Colorado.

MacKinnon reflected on his five-point game and said:

"To get five on a game like tonight everything, kind of went my way, and I’ll take it."

The win concluded Colorado's five-game road trip with a 3-2 record, keeping them in second place in the West’s Central Division.