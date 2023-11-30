"Guess we should arrest him for attempted manslaughter" - NHL fans left divided over scary incident involving Elias Pettersson

In the recent matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vancouver Canucks, a concerning incident unfolded behind the goalpost involving Jackson LaCombe and Elias Pettersson. A collision between the two took a perilous turn as LaCombe's skates were raised dangerously close to Pettersson's neck.

Expand Tweet

The potential severity of the situation raised alarms, contemplating the disastrous outcome if the skates had made contact with Elias Pettersson's neck. This reignited fears reminiscent of the tragic Adam Johnson incident in Sheffield, England, where a fatal injury resulted from a skate blade, cutting his throat during a game.

The gravity of the situation gained attention when Elite Prospects content director Cam Robinson shared a video of the LaCombe-Pettersson collision on X.

Robinson expressed discomfort with the proximity of LaCombe's skate to Elias Pettersson's head/neck area. This sparked a reaction among NHL fans, initiating discussions on player safety in the league.

Among the reactions, one fan humorously suggested:

"Guess we should arrest him for attempted manslaughter right?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan questioned the absence of ubiquitous neckguards:

"I don’t know why neck guards aren’t ubiquitous at this point, there is literally no downside"

Expand Tweet

The debate expanded as a fan expressed:

"I'm pretty sure these guys understand the risks and could wear neck guards if they want to. Let the players accommodate for risks as they see fit."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Over the years, the league has, implemented various safety measures, but incidents like these raise questions about the adequacy of the existing protocols. The differing fan opinions highlight the ongoing debate within the hockey community regarding whether safety measures should be a personal choice or a mandated requirement.

Elias Pettersson's contribution to Vancouver Canucks' 3-1 victory

Brock Boeser's two goals propelled the Vancouver Canucks to a 3-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks, while Elias Pettersson's third-period wraparound secured the win, improving the team's record to 3-4 in their last seven games.

Thatcher Demko made 30 saves for Vancouver, while Ryan Strome scored for Anaheim, ending a seven-game losing streak for the Ducks. Boeser's NHL-leading 16th goal opened the scoring, and Strome tied it in the second.

Pettersson's early third-period goal proved decisive, with Boeser adding an empty-netter. The player commented on Boeser leading the league in goals:

“I’m very happy. He’s been great for us this year and he keeps scoring goals,”

The Canucks, outshot 27-12 through two periods, showcased an improved third-period performance. Despite a late chance for Mason McTavish, the Ducks struggled to find the net.