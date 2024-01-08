"Gutless and cowardly": Radko Gudas slew foots Lucas Raymond, NHL fans bash Anaheim Ducks 

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas has come under fire from the Detroit Red Wings for his actions during the game on Sunday.

Gudas slew-footed the Red Wings' Lucas Raymond near the faceoff circle in the defensive zone late in the first period. No major penalty was called for the play as the defenseman was eventually assessed a two-minute minor for interference.

However, the Red Wings fans were furious with the Ducks defenseman's foul play and expressed their disappointment over the referee's decision to assess Radko Gudas with only a minor interference for ' play.

"Gutless and cowardly slew foot by Gudas. The fact the refs didn't call it appropriately is absolutely embarrassing. Especially since the league or off-ice official's aren't intervening."

"Radko Gudas is worse than Brady Tkachuk at this point."

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Ducks, 3-2. Trevor Zegras scored the opening goal for the home side with just 11 seconds left in the first period.

However, goals from Dylan Larkin and Joe Veleno gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead after the second period. Zegras scored another one while Michael Rasmussen gave the Wings their third goal.

How has Radko Gudas fared for the Anaheim Ducks this season?

Florida Panthers v Anaheim Ducks

After spending three years with the Florida Panthers, Gudas joined the Anaheim Ducks as a free agent on the first day of free agency in July last year. The Ducks signed him to a three-year, $12 million deal.

This marked the fifth team for the defenseman in his 12-year NHL career. This season, the 33-year-old defenseman has played 33 games for the Ducks, recording 10 points through five goals and as many assists, with a plus/minus rating of +6.

Gudas was drafted 66th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2010 draft. Overall, Gudas has played 715 games, scoring 38 goals and 136 assists for 174 points with a plus/minus of 79.