In a recent episode of the popular "Spittin Chiclets" podcast, Montreal Canadiens rising star Cole Caufield dropped an unexpected bombshell: he's a Swiftie. The talented winger shared his excitement about attending Taylor Swift's live concert this summer and watching the iconic pop sensation in action.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Caufield said. "She’s an iconic legend. You gotta see her once, right?”

Expand Tweet

During the podcast, Cole Caufield also spilled the beans on his teammates. According to him, Justin Barron stole the show during the Habs' rookie dinner in LA. Caufield humorously noted that Barron, known for his quiet demeanor off the ice, was truly out of his shell that night.

“Justin Barron was probably the best," Caufield said. "He was dancing, singing, doing skits. He’s pretty funny man. The guy is quiet off the ice & to see him in that kind of scene is pretty funny, he was for sure out of his shell.”

Expand Tweet

For those unfamiliar with Caufield, he's an American professional ice hockey winger currently playing for the Montreal Canadiens in the National Hockey League. Drafted 15th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Caufield's on-ice skills have made him one of the best players on the Canadiens roster.

Cole Caufield and Habs defeat Dallas Stars 4-3

In a hard-fought contest, the Montreal Canadiens clinched a 4-3 victory against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, ending their three-game losing streak. Kaiden Guhle and Jordan Harris contributed to Montreal's impressive goals from defensemen, while Sam Montembeault showcased his goaltending skills with 30 saves.

The Canadiens, concluding a season-long seven-game road stretch with a 3-3-1 record, saw notable performances from Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, who each scored a goal.

Despite Dallas scoring the fastest opening goal of their season within 11 seconds, the Canadiens responded resiliently. Wyatt Johnston, Jamie Benn and Jason Robertson found the net for the Stars, but Montreal's defense, led by Guhle and Harris, held firm. Harris's second-period goal secured a two-goal lead for the Canadiens.

Caufield, celebrating his 23rd birthday, extended his scoring streak to three games with a power play goal in the third period. Although Dallas mounted a late comeback with two 6-on-5 goals, Montreal secured the win. The Canadiens weathered challenges, including limited shots on goal and losing forward Josh Anderson to injury, highlighting their resilience and defensive prowess.