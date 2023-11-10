Habs' Cole Caufield sets incredible feat matched only by Connor McDavid, Steven Stamkos

The young sensation Cole Caufield of the Montreal Canadiens has etched his name in the NHL history books, achieving a feat only matched by legends Connor McDavid and Steven Stamkos. The 20-year-old forward secured his seventh career overtime goal before the age of 23, joining an elite group of players known for their clutch performances.

In a recent match against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, Caufield once again proved his dominance as the overtime hero, scoring the game-winner to break the Canadiens' four-game losing streak.

Coach Martin St. Louis made strategic lineup changes, breaking up the top line and reshuffling the forward combinations. The move paid off, with Alex Newhook, Nick Suzuki, and Josh Anderson forming a dynamic trio, while Caufield found chemistry with Christian Dvorak and Juraj Slafkovsky.

The first period saw the Canadiens dominate, with 10 different players registering shots on goal. Nick Suzuki's heads-up play set up Alex Newhook, who connected with Mike Matheson for the opening goal—a welcome change after seven games without scoring first.

The game took dramatic turns in the second period with two goal reviews. Wings coach Derek Lalonde challenged an offside call, leading to the disallowance of Sean Monahan's apparent goal. However, the Red Wings leveled the score with a contentious goal credited to Christian Fischer, leaving the game tied at 1-1.

Suzuki sought redemption in the third period, converting a power-play opportunity from his office at the right circle to give the Canadiens a 2-1 lead. Yet, JT Compher capitalized on an opportunity, beating goaltender Cayden Primeau to tie the game.

The Canadiens entered overtime and Cole Caufield scored

For the sixth time this season, the Canadiens entered overtime. Cole Caufield's stellar performance drew a penalty as Red Wings' goaltender James Reimer made the inexplicable decision to hold Caufield's stick.

The resulting 4-on-3 power play became the stage for Cole Caufield's historic moment. With just 34 seconds remaining and a shootout looming, Caufield netted the game-winner, becoming the fastest player in NHL history to achieve seven career overtime goals.

Suzuki, Caufield, and Monahan continued their offensive brilliance, maintaining a point-per-game pace. Mike Matheson's three-point performance marked his entry into the double-digit point club, extending Montreal's offensive depth.

Cole Caufield's incredible feat further solidifies his status as a rising star in the NHL, drawing comparisons to the likes of McDavid and Stamkos.