Habs GM discloses plan for Carey Price's return next season

As the anticipation builds for the upcoming NHL season, Montreal Canadiens fans are eager to see the return of their star goaltender, Carey Price. Canadiens' General Manager, Kent Hughes, has unveiled new plans shedding light on how Price's return will be orchestrated.

The plan, disclosed by NHL insider and senior columnist Arpon Basu, covering the Canadiens for The Athletic, has ignited conversations within the hockey community. According to a tweet from the insider, Kent Hughes shared insights about the Canadiens' approach to Carey Price's return for the next season.

Hughes revealed that the team is considering having Price on the roster as they begin the season, followed by placing him on in-season Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) as needed.

Arpon Basu tweeted:

"Kent Hughes says the Canadiens feel they can enter the season with Carey Price on the roster and then put him on in-season LTIR. It's not guaranteed, but as of right now, that is the plan. That would provide some operational flexibility that offseason LTIR would not."

Price's presence has been pivotal for the Canadiens, and fans are eager to see him back in action. With a stellar NHL career that spans 712 games and includes remarkable statistics such as 361 wins, 261 losses, and 79 overtime losses.

Carey Price's wife Angela Price on her husband

Previously, Angela Price, wife of NHL goaltender Carey Price, addressed some rumors related to her husband on Instagram. She replied to one fan asking about her husband's future with the Montreal Canadiens.

"Had to go hit up Twitter to see what this was about. From what I read someone mentioned they wouldn't be surprised if Carey took a role with the Habs in the future. So just speculation. Carey's till under contract for 3 more years."

Carey Price's teammate Paul Byron to announce retirement

Paul Byron, a long-serving member of the league, is on the cusp of making a significant decision that will mark the end of his career on the ice.

The announcement came via a tweet from NHL insider and respected hockey writer, Richard Labbe. Labbe's tweet revealed that the Montreal Canadiens' General Manager, Kent Hughes, confirmed Byron's impending retirement.

He tweeted:

"#Habs Kent Hughes now confirming that Paul Byron will retire. He will meet with the team in September to discuss a position with the club."

Price was drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2007 NHL Draft, with the 179th overall pick. Over his NHL career spanning 521 games, Byron accumulated 98 goals, 110 assists, and a total of 208 points.