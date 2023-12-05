Habs HC opens up on team's shock decision to loan Arber Xhekaj to Laval

Recently, Montreal Canadiens head coach, Martin St. Louis spoke about the team’s decision to send defenseman Arber Xhekaj to their AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

This decision has caught the attention of both fans and analysts because Xhekaj had made a key contribution to the team’s defense this season.

NHL journalist Priyanta Emrith shared the insights from St. Louis on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting that the choice is primarily a part of their developmental strategy rather than a demotion.

St. Louis stated: "Just be a pro, just work. You guys are making a bigger deal out of this; he's a young player, it's part of his process to reach the highest ceiling he's going to reach as a professional athlete.”

St. Louis’s comments indicate that there is a long-term perspective in nurturing Xhekaj’s growth as a player. It is common for players who have shown promise, like Xhekaj, to be temporarily sent down to the AHL.

This allows them to gain ice time and take on additional responsibilities that may not be readily available at the NHL level due to the team’s depth of talent and experience.

For Xhekaj, this step could prove to be a part of his progress, granting him an opportunity to polish his skills, focus on areas that need improvement and return to the Canadiens with an enhanced set of abilities and renewed confidence.

Juraj Slafkovský’s take on Arber Xhekaj being sent down to Laval

Juraj Slafkovský, the young forward for the Montreal Canadiens, recently shared his thoughts on teammate Arber Xhekaj’s reassignment to the Laval. The NHL reporter Priyanta Emrith shared Slafkovský’s perspective on X.

Slafkovský acknowledged that while Xhekaj might feel slightly disappointed, he believes this emotion can be constructive and motivate him to strive for improvement.

“I'm sure he's a little bit disappointed but I'd say in a good way because it gives you motivation to get better and show you belong in the NHL.”

Furthermore, Slafkovský showed support for his teammate by stating:

“I'm sure he's going to prove it & he'll be back up soon."