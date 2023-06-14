Habs legend Henri Richard tested positive for CTE three years after death

Former Montreal Canadiens icon and Hockey Hall of Fame member Henri Richard has been posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). This is a degenerative brain disease associated with repetitive brain trauma in contact sports.

The announcement was made by a researcher from the Boston-based Concussion Legacy Foundation. Henri Richard is now the 16th known former NHL player and the second Hall of Famer, after Stan Mikita, to have tested positive for CTE.

Dr. Stephan Saikali from Universite Laval in Quebec City confirmed that Richard was diagnosed with Stage 3 CTE. This revelation sheds light on the long-lasting impact of brain injuries in sports.

Henri Richard, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 84, had previously been reported to have suffered from Alzheimer's disease. However, the recent diagnosis of CTE adds a new dimension to understanding his health struggles and the potential consequences of his hockey career.

Richard's son, Denis, expressed his hope that his father's brain donation and diagnosis would lead to increased awareness and action regarding CTE. He emphasized the importance of recognizing that CTE affects athletes across various sports, not just football, and urged for more support and research in this area.

Henri Richard is the latest of many former NHL players to be diagnosed with CTE

The list of NHL players diagnosed with CTE continues to grow, with notable names such as Bob Probert, Derek Boogaard, and Rick Martin among them. Even four former junior hockey players, who tragically died by suicide before the age of 30, have tested positive for the disease.

These cases highlight the urgent need to address head injuries and their long-term consequences in sports.

Henri Richard, renowned for his exceptional career with the Montreal Canadiens, captured the hearts of fans with his impressive achievements, including winning 11 Stanley Cups during his 20-year tenure with the team.

Despite not fitting the typical stereotype associated with head injuries, Richard's diagnosis shows that even subtle and repeated head trauma can have serious consequences.

While the NFL acknowledged the link between repeated brain trauma and long-term neurological disorders, the NHL has been reluctant to accept a connection. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has maintained that no documented study proves that elements of the game result in CTE. However, the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) has countered this stance, acknowledging the harmful effects of brain trauma.

In 2018, the NHL settled a concussion-related lawsuit filed by more than 100 former players, albeit not as a class action. Despite this settlement, individual lawsuits against the league, including those pursued by the families of players like Steve Montador, are ongoing.

Poll : 0 votes