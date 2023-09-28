Professional athletes often find themselves under the spotlight, with their every move scrutinized by critics and Juraj Slafkovsky is no different. In today's digital age, social media has become a platform for both praise and criticism. The Montreal Canadiens prospect recently opened up about the challenges of dealing with social media chatter and how he maintains his focus amid the noise.

Slafkovsky's journey to the Canadiens began in July 2022 when the team held the first overall pick in the NHL draft. The choice was between him and Canadian center, Shane Wright.

Character played a pivotal role in the decision, as Slafkovsky's ability to handle immense pressure while representing his nation of Slovakia, was a standout factor.

Fast forward to the present, and Slafkovsky is experiencing the highs and lows of being a professional athlete in Montreal, a city steeped in hockey tradition. The relentless chatter on social media has not escaped his notice, though he has learned to handle it with a dose of humor. As Slafkovsky put it to reporters after the game against the Ottawa Senators (via SportsNet):

"I know what applications to avoid, but when I can't avoid it, I just laugh about it."

His ability to maintain his composure was evident in a recent game against the Ottawa Senators, where he showcased his skills and resilience. Despite the constant scrutiny, Slafkovsky remains focused on improving his game and navigating the pressure of being a rising star.

Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis on Juraj Slafkovsky

Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis commended Juraj Slafkovsky's engagement and maturity in discussions about his game. He spoke about Slavkovsky to reporters after the 4-3 win against the Senators:

“I just think he’s very engaged when we have discussions about his game and what I’m trying to get to him. He’s very engaged."

Juraj Slafkovsky has been a hockey sensation in Slovakia for years, and the weight of expectations from both Canadiens fans and his home country is substantial. Yet, he remains steadfast in his dedication to the sport and his journey of improvement.

While St. Louis acknowledges that Slafkovsky's progress may not follow a linear path, he sees promising signs of growth. Slafkovsky's ability to filter out negativity and build on positivity offers hope for his future with the Canadiens. His confidence and potential for growth make him an exciting prospect for both the team and the city of Montreal.