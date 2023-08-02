Habs stars Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield were recently spotted taking a well-deserved vacation in the picturesque Nassau, Bahamas. The dynamic duo, known for their exceptional skills on the ice, traded in their hockey gear for swimsuits as they enjoyed the sun-kissed beaches and the azure waters of this tropical paradise.

Nick and Cole have been instrumental in the Montreal Canadiens' success, showcasing their talent during the NHL seasons. However, even athletes need some downtime, and the Bahamas proved to be the perfect destination for rejuvenation. The two were seen engaging in various activities, from snorkeling and jet skiing to simply lounging on the sandy shores.

Fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the NHL sensations, with many taking to social media to share their excitement. As the summer break comes to an end, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield will undoubtedly return to the ice with renewed vigor and inspiration from their memorable Bahamian escapade.

Canadiens' Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield Reunited for Thrilling Grand Prix Weekend

Canadiens' stars Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield were back together in Montreal, and their excitement is palpable as they geared up for a weekend filled with Formula One action at the Canadian Grand Prix held at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. Caufield, fresh off signing a lucrative eight-year, US$62.8-million contract, is thrilled to join his teammate, Suzuki, who has been leading the team as its captain.

Caufield's new contract, with an annual salary cap hit slightly below Suzuki's, was a strategic move by Canadiens GM Kent Hughes to maintain a balanced salary-cap structure while rewarding the young forward for his impressive performance. Despite suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery, Caufield's 26 goals in just 46 games were a testament to his talent.

The Grand Prix weekend also presented an opportunity for Suzuki to show off his skills in a different way, as he, along with teammates Kaiden Guhle and Samuel Montembeault, took shots on Guenther Steiner, the boss of the Haas F1 team, who donned goalie equipment for the first time in three decades.

Suzuki praised Caufield's contract, emphasizing that they both aim to build something special together as a team. Their goal is to achieve success while maintaining team-friendly contracts that allow for the addition of top-tier players, much like the Stanley Cup-winning Vegas Golden Knights, who drafted Suzuki and later traded him to the Canadiens.

Both Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are looking forward to a prosperous future for the Canadiens, and their camaraderie extends beyond the ice. Suzuki found out about Caufield's contract a day before its official announcement and wasted no time reaching out to congratulate his teammate.