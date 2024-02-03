"Had vivid dreams about this at night" - Justin Bieber opens up on his childhood dream of attending NHL All-Star game

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game was not just a showcase of elite hockey talent but also a momentous occasion for pop sensation Justin Bieber. The renowned artist, who had the opportunity to participate in the event, shared his childhood dream of being part of the NHL All-Star festivities.

Bieber took to the ice before the game at Scotiabank Arena, where the atmosphere was electric. The presence of the pop icon brought glitz to the event, with Team Matthews, representing the Toronto Maple Leafs, proudly sporting Bieber as their celebrity captain. Bieber's presence, alongside team captain Auston Matthews and co-captain Morgan Reilly, kept the buzz going among fans.

In an interview, Bieber was asked about his experience growing up playing hockey and now being intimately involved with the NHL All-Star Game.

Bieber, clearly overwhelmed with excitement, responded:

"This has been unbelievable. I feel like I've actually had vivid dreams about this at night, so it's beautiful. Awesome."

Taking the ice with the the NHL All-Stars in Toronto on Saturday, Bieber's enthusiasm was visible. Named a celebrity captain alongside fellow artists Michael Bublé, Tate McRae, and actor Will Arnett, Bieber embraced the role with gusto. He previously took part in the NHL All-Star Draft.

In this NHL All-Star Game, as Bieber shared the ice with fellow celebrities and talented athletes, his childhood dream came to life.

Justin Bieber's iconic presence in an oversized jacket

Justin Bieber stole the spotlight at the 2024 Honda/Rogers NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, making a bold fashion entrance that echoed his iconic style.

The pop sensation showcased a vibrant pink oversized jacket adorned with light pink polka dots, making a memorable fashion statement at Scotiabank Arena.

Justin Bieber's fashion brand, Drew House, played a role in designing the All-Star Game jerseys. Bieber, engaging in pregame moments with Team Matthews teammates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, received praise for his outfit, with Marner dubbing it a "winning jacket."

Later, Justin Bieber traded his standout jacket for the Team Matthews jersey and skates, actively participating in warmups. The artist also acknowledged the contribution of Marni, the company behind his distinctive jacket, as Team Matthews geared up for a mix of enjoyment and competition.