"Half mighty ducks movies look like this" - NHL fans left stunned by precarious condition of Hlinka-Gretzky Cup arena

NHL fans have been shocked by the precarious state of the Breclav arena hosting the famous Hlinka-Gretzky Cup 2023. The competition, which is recognized for displaying the skills of up-and-coming hockey players, was put on hold just over 90 minutes as worries over the safety of the venue grew.

Hockey fans from all around have taken notice of the foggy condition of the arena, with many comparing it to sequences from the adored Mighty Ducks films.

A @_marlanderthews @GMillerTSN i swear half the mighty ducks movies look like this

Gord Miller, the NHL commentator, took the matter to social media blaming the rain and high humidity outside the arena for the terrific fog and condensation inside.

Gord Miller 🌻 @GMillerTSN Just over 90 minutes to the gold medal game at the 2023 Hlinka/Gretzky Cup, but there are serious issues at the arena in Breclav. It’s pouring rain outside and very humid, as a result there is heavy fog inside and condensation is dripping on the ice. pic.twitter.com/q11Q7eZOTC

A few NHL fans called the entire situation embarrassing while blaming the authorities for hosting the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup at the Breclav arena.

x - Emphatic 🍁 @EmphaticGamer @GMillerTSN either upgrade your arenas or move the tournament to a place that can actually host them...embarassing.

Many fans filled the comments section by recalling the ‘Fog game’ from the 1975 Stanley Cup Finals, seeing the condition of the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup arena. The historical match was held between the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers, where the Sabres won by 5-4 overtime in Game 3.

Dan @nf_sabres_fan @GMillerTSN Just needs a bat for reenacting the 1975 Stanley Cup Final game.

Paul Brown @paulbrown58 @GMillerTSN Reminds me of the Buffalo fog game

Paul Kav @PaulKav10 @GMillerTSN Reminds me of buffalo in the 70’s

Other fans poured suggestions of clearing the fog from the Breclav arena by making the NHL athletes skate together for a few minutes altogether, whereas a few people recalled their childhood days on the ice.

Ⓜ️ Ⓜ️ Penowski @penowski @GMillerTSN Make both teams skate laps for 15 min like the use to do at the old Boston garden in May/June

Rikki Frith @Rikki2123 @GMillerTSN At our old arena in Winona (‘70s) we had to skate laps to lift the fog in the early morning practices. Good times. :)

Will Canada win the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup 2023?

Canada is poised to emerge as the frontrunner in the 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, continuing their historical dominance in the tournament. Over the course of 29 years, Canada has established a formidable legacy, clinching the Cup an impressive 22 times and securing a podium finish in every match, with only the exceptions of 2003, 2007, 2016, and 2021.

The Canadian team's prowess has been particularly evident in recent times, as they have triumphed in 11 out of the last 14 years. Remarkably, during this period, they have encountered victory in all but three instances, wherein the Cup was claimed twice by Russia. It is worth noting that Russia's absence from this year's tournament stems from the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, which has regrettably led to their withdrawal.

As the 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup is finally here, all eyes remain fixated on Canada's potential yet again to showcase its supremacy on the ice.