"Hampus Lindholm getting cooked nightly": $52,000,000 Boston Bruins defenseman under fire from fans after OT loss to Devils

Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm has come under fire after an away loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

The Boston Bruins fell to the New Jersey Devils 2-1 in OT. In overtime, Jesper Bratt outpaced Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm, shattering him to his ankles while moving the puck in the Bruins' zone.

The play opened an opportunity for Bratt to slide a pass to Jack Hughes, who capitalized on the opportunity and maneuvered the puck past Jeremy Swayaman for the winner at 2:31.

Lindholm, who's on an eight-year, $52 million deal with the Bruins, became the subject of criticism from the fans. Many believed that the defenseman could have done better to prevent Bratt from making a pass to Hughes.

Expand Tweet

Here's what fans on X, formerly Twitter, said after the Bruins' overtime loss. One fan tweeted:

"Lindholm getting cooked nightly now"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jack Hughes shines as New Jersey Devils beat Hampus Lindholm and Boston Bruins in OT

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils hosted the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Courtesy of Jack Hughes' goal, the Devils beat the Bruins 2-1 in overtime.

In the first period, Morgan Geekie put the visitors up 1-0 after receiving a rebound shot off James Van Riemsdyk to slot the puck into the far corner of the net for a wrist shot goal. The Bruins led the Devils 1-0 before heading into the second period.

The second period went goalless. In the final period, Dawson Mercer beat Jeremy Swayaman for a one-timer in the goal post to tie the game 1-1 for the Devils, forcing OT.

In overtime, Jack Hughes emerged as the hero for the Devils as he ended the wild overtime after slotting the puck into the far corner of Boston's net for the game-winning goal.

Hughes and Mercer were the scorers for the Devils in the matchup, while Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves with a .960 SV%. Jeremy Swayaman made 34 saves and posted a .944 SV% for the Bruins in the matchup.

The New Jersey Devils return to action on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Meanwhile, Hampus Lindholm and the Boston Bruins face the New York Islanders on Friday.