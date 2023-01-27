Wayne Gretzky is the best ice hockey player in NHL history. "The Great One" Gretzky spent 20 seasons in the league and played for the Edmonton Oilers, the Los Angeles Kings, the St. Louis Blues, and the New York Rangers.

To this day, he still holds several records in the NHL. He has the most career points (2,857), the most goals (894), and the most assists (1963). He has won the most Art Ross trophies (10), and the most Hart trophies (9).

"The Great One" turned 62 on January 26, and fans from across the Twitter world have shared their best wishes for the ice legend.

"You'll never catch me bragging about goals, but I'll talk all you want about my assists." - Wayne Gretzky

Wayne Gretzky is one of a few NHL legends who got to play head-to-head against their hero

Ever since he was a young player, Gretzky had only one inspiration -- Gordie 'Mr. Hockey' Howe. He first met Howe when he was 10 years old and described him as being, "Bigger and better than he had ever imagined." They faced each other once in a league game where veteran Howe's Hartford Whalers beat young Gretzky's Edmonton Oilers 4-0.

Gretzky is also the first NHL player to get his No. 99 jersey retired. This speaks leaps and bounds of the impact he and his game had and will continue to have on the sport of hockey.

