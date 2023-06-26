Hart Trophy Finalists 2023: Who top NHL player will be named MVP?

The stage is set for the NHL's Hart Trophy to be presented to the league's most valuable player. The trophy will be presented at the 2023 NHL annual award ceremony on Monday at 8 pm ET at Nashville's Bridgestone's Arena.

The winner will be determined by a voting system chosen by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. To watch the event live, fans across the United States and Canada can tune in to Sportsnet, TVA Sports and TNT.

On that note, here's the list of finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2023 and the player with the best chance to take home the trophy.

Who are the finalists for the 2023 Hart Trophy?

The following three players have been named as finalists for the coveted Hart Trophy, the National Hockey League's most valuable player:

#3 Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers)

2023 NHL Awards - Player Availability

Matthew Tkachuk played a key role in helping the Florida Panthers reach the playoffs. He continued his stellar performances in the playoffs and helped the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1996.

However, they were beaten by the Vegas Golden Knights in fives games. Tkachuk ended his 2022-23 season with 109 points (40 goals and 69 assists).

#2 David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins)

Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins - Game Seven

David Pastrnak had an outstanding season with the Boston Bruins. He was one of the two players in the league to achieve the 60-goal mark. He played a key role in helping the Bruins etch their name in NHL history for most wins (65) and most points (135) in a single season.

The 27-year-old 60-goal scorer was the third leading scorer in the 2022-23 season with 113 points (61 goals and 52 assists) in 82 games.

#1 Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

2023 NHL Awards - Player Availability

The Edmonton Oilers captain had a splendid 2022-23 season. Connor McDavid was the leading goal scorer with 153 (64 goals and 89 assists) points in 82 games, cementing his all-time high season in the league.

McDavid is the runaway favorite to win his third Hart Trophy. He previously won the coveted award in 2017 and 2021.

